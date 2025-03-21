Breaking News
World Tiramisu Day 2025: Indulge in these unique versions of the Italian dessert in Mumbai

Updated on: 21 March,2025 09:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anindita Paul | theguide@mid-day.com

Celebrate World Tiramisu Day with these unconventional renditions of the Italian classic

Representation Pic/istock

In need of a pick-me-up? Or, may we say, in need of a tiramisu? The quintessentially Italian dessert that originated in the Veneto region in the 1960s, can be an instant upper in every sense of the phrase. In addition to its literal translation, the combination of strong espresso, rich mascarpone and bitter-sweet cocoa can veritably transform your mood, as this writer can attest. Is it any wonder then that the dessert was once touted to have aphrodisiac effects and, as local legend goes, was served by a woman brothel owner to help clients with their conjugal duties when they returned to their wives? On World Tiramisu Day, here’s our list of some of the most interesting interpretations of this classic across the city’s cafés and restaurants.


Treat on the go


Pic courtesy/Pachinco
Pic courtesy/Pachinco


If you believe in portion control or find the dessert too rich to wolf down in one sitting, try this nostalgic version of tiramisu that comes in a personal-sized cake jar. As a more traditional recipe, the tiramisu tastes the best when the jar has been refrigerated for a few hours to let the flavours intensify. 
AT Pachinco, Crescent Royale, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.
COST Rs 360 
CALL 9930064200

Nuts for flavour

Pic courtesy/Qey
Pic courtesy/Qey

Pistachios are undoubtedly the trendiest nuts for 2025, and this interpretation of tiramisu offers you yet another delicious way to savour them. The classic espresso-infused dessert is dressed up with roasted pistachios, seasonal berries and a burst of fresh mint to create a conversation piece that’s both visually arresting and sensory.
AT Qey, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel. 
COST Rs 800 (exclusive of taxes)
CALL 9152424555

Clouds in your coffee

Pic courtesy/La Loca Maria
Pic courtesy/La Loca Maria

While staying true to the timeless flavours of tiramisu, this version reinterprets each element to highlight both texture and flavour in a new way. The coffee sponge is layered with aerated mascarpone spuma and interspersed with thin, brittle coffee crisps for crunch and depth. The dessert is then topped with a scoop of coffee ice cream.
AT La Loca Maria, Fatima Villa, 29th Road, Bandra West.
COST R750 (exclusive of taxes)
CALL 9324404335

The Italian cuppa

Pic courtesy/Tattva Bar & Cafe
Pic courtesy/Tattva  Bar & Cafe 

As sacrilegious as it may sound, this tiramisu-inspired iced latte brings forth a taste of the dessert with every sip. Bold espresso, a hint of mascarpone and a touch of cocoa come together for a rich and sweet drink that’s perhaps the most refreshing way to savour this dessert in the summer months.
AT Tattva 
Bar & Cafe, Peninsula Hotel, Marol.
COST Rs 495
CALL 9606191665

Twice the fun

Pic courtesy/Coppetto Artisan Gelato
Pic courtesy/Coppetto Artisan Gelato

True to 2025’s recurring theme of more being more, this pick combines two Italian classics with a tiramisu gelato. The coffee-dominant flavour of tiramisu perfectly complements the silky goodness of gelato to make for a refreshing summer scoop.
AT Coppetto Artisan Gelato Outlets in Bandra, Girgaon Chowpatty and Juhu. 
COST Rs 210 onwards
CALL 9326124347 (Bandra)

Flaming hot

Pic courtesy/Le Café
Pic courtesy/Le Café

Yes, the beauty of Italian cuisine lies in its simplicity but what’s the fun in that? This fiery interpretation is flambéed with a splash of coffee liqueur, which enhances the bold flavours of the coffee, while also infusing the otherwise traditional recipe with warm caramel notes. 
AT Le Café, Jewel of Chembur, Chembur Gaothan.
COST Rs 300
CALL 022 67099977

