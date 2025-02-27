The Guide's top picks of vegan dining options in Mumbai

Why should London have all the culinary fun when it comes to dining? As it celebrates its first Michelin star for a vegan restaurant, here’s our curated list of Mumbai’s finest green eats to indulge in

Representation pic

A vegan restaurant in London called Plates has become the first in the United Kingdom to be awarded a Michelin star, signalling a shift for plant-based diets from a niche afterthought to serious conversations about the future of food. Mumbai too has been witnessing a spurt in options available to vegan diners, offering them a choice of cuisines, courses and culinary cultures without compromising on their dietary beliefs. Here are The Guide’s top picks for a vegan-friendly eating-out soirée.

A vegan meal at the (right) Michelin star-winning vegan restaurant in London. PICS COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

All things avo

If the blistering heatwave is any indication, the coming months will see most of us swapping hot meals with cool, refreshing salads. And here, the avo herb garden scores high with its fresh ingredients and visually stunning presentation. A halved avocado topped with a creamy, herb-infused avocado mousse and garnished with a golden honeycomb lattice, this is an avo-lover’s dream come to life.

AT Tango Tamari, Hotel Kings International, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.

CALL 9820026746

COST Rs 595 onwards

Just beet it

Just because it’s vegan doesn’t mean it’s boring — this quinoa and beetroot burger, served on vegan buns, with vegan mustard mayo and vegan cheese sauce, lives up to the claim with its delectable and indulgent composition. The crispy onions and jalapeño peppers add a nice textural contrast and make this a satisfying mouthful.

AT Brunch and Cake, Raheja Altimus, Dr GM Bhosale Marg, Worli.

CALL 8657500061

COST Rs 725

Say it with seaweed

Hiyashi wakame combines fresh seaweed sourced from Japan with Amazu, a traditional Japanese vinaigrette. And, for many vegans, this is the closest to seafood they’ll get. The dish is briny, unusual and intriguing enough to appeal to vegans and vegan-adjacents who are eager to try something new.

AT Mizu Izakaya, Ganga Jamuna Building, 14th Road, Khar West.

CALL 9372023641

COST Rs 731 onwards

Turn up the turnip

It’s hard to look at a bulbous turnip and associate it with anything delicate, but the artistry of good vegan cooking lies in transforming even the most unassuming ingredients into flavour-filled dishes. This turnip and chive chilli oil dumpling pairs the earthiness of turnips with the freshness of chives and rounds it up with a chilli oil hit to make a flavourful parcel.

AT Koko, Trade World, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

CALL 7715963030

COST Rs 550 onwards

All Thai-ed up

No, it’s never too hot for dessert but you could switch up your regular gelatos for tub tim grob (below), a delicious Thai-inspired vegan dessert that features crunchy water chestnuts, toasted peanuts, coconut milk and palm sugar syrup. Simple but satisfying, this dessert hits the sweet but not too sweet spot.

AT NMACC Arts Café, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, BKC.

CALL 8928407494

COST Rs 450 onwards

Order In

Flavours of spring

Studded with edible flowers, with flavours of truffle and basil accentuating a fermented almond cream base, this vegan cheese is an edible ode to spring’s bounty. It makes for a striking centrepiece for a fulsome grazing table, bolstered by crackers, nuts and fresh fruit.

AT Gourmestan; @chefshivanisharma

CALL 7770075125