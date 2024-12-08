“It is mandatory for property owners to provide tenant details to local police stations. Violators will face strict action,” said Satyanarayan Chaudhary, joint commissioner (Law and Order), Mumbai police

Illegal weapons seized from three men in Pydhonie on November 29

The shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence earlier this year, coupled with the assassination of prominent politician Baba Siddique in October, has raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of the Mumbai police’s intelligence system. Both cases underscore a troubling security lapse: shooters from the Bishnoi gang successfully smuggled weapons into the city and stayed in Mumbai for a month to conduct reconnaissance, evading detection.

In response, senior Mumbai police officials, including Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, have stressed the urgent need to bolster local intelligence mechanisms. They emphasised the importance of monitoring newcomers, particularly those staying in rented accommodations. While property owners were previously required by law to inform local police stations about their tenants, enforcement had been lax. Mumbai police have now begun rigorously implementing this mandate, registering multiple FIRs against property owners who failed to comply. These actions signal a renewed commitment to improving security and preventing similar breaches.

Cops stationed outside Salman Khan’s house. File pic/Ashish Raje

Beyond local police, the Mumbai Crime Branch is actively working to compile comprehensive data on tenants. “We’ve conducted extensive meetings with real estate agents across Mumbai, emphasising the importance of sharing tenant details with local police. Both local police and crime branch units are enforcing this initiative,” said Datta Nalawade, DCP, Mumbai Crime Branch.

Three arrested by AEC of Crime Branch in July this year

These intensified efforts have produced notable results. Weapon seizures in Mumbai have doubled this year, with official data showing 128 cases registered under the Arms Act as of October. This led to the confiscation of 157 weapons, 1,455 live cartridges, and the arrests of 122 individuals. Among the weapons seized were 46 country-made revolvers, 99 country-made pistols, and 11 foreign-made firearms, including Turkish and Austrian Glock models linked to Baba Siddique’s assassination.

“The sharp rise in seizures reflects proactive measures by Mumbai police to curb the influx of illegal firearms,” said a senior crime branch officer.

How weapons are smuggled?

Mumbai police highlight the ease of smuggling weapons into the city, primarily due to challenges in monitoring individuals at entry points. Most illegal firearms seized are country-made pistols and revolvers manufactured in hubs like Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh) and Munger (Bihar).

“These areas are major centres of illegal weapon production, where pistols and revolvers can be bought for Rs 10,000–Rs 15,000. Despite regular raids, the operations persist. Burhanpur, given its proximity to Maharashtra, is a key supplier to Mumbai,” said a crime branch officer. These weapons are commonly used in crimes such as theft, murder, and intimidation.

Foreign-made firearms, meanwhile, are smuggled from Rajasthan, a state bordering Pakistan. “These weapons often enter India through routes involving tunnels and drones. Investigations by Rajasthan Police have uncovered some of these smuggling channels,” the officer added.

For instance, the foreign firearm used in Baba Siddique’s assassination was sourced from Udaipur, Rajasthan, and likely entered India via the Pakistan border. Investigations into this route are ongoing.

Recent seizures

On November 29, the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested three individuals in Pydhonie for attempting to sell illegal weapons in South Mumbai. The police seized six pistols and 67 live cartridges. The arrested suspects were identified as Abhishek Patel, 26, Siddharth Suman alias Golu, 22, and Rachit Mandal alias Pushpak, 25.

Similarly, in July, Unit 09 of the crime branch, led by Senior PI Daya Nayak, arrested three individuals and seized six high-quality pistols and 121 live cartridges, sourced from Burhanpur.

157

No. of weapons seized so far