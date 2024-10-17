Breaking News
1,587 grams of smuggled gold, worth Rs 1.13 crore, seized at Mumbai airport

Updated on: 17 October,2024 07:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Gold dust capsules, valuing Rs 72.54 lakh, were hidden inside a dustbin located in the international departure area of Mumbai Airport

1,587 grams of smuggled gold, worth Rs 1.13 crore, seized at Mumbai airport

Gold seized from a passenger from Kenya.

1,587 grams of smuggled gold, worth Rs 1.13 crore, seized at Mumbai airport
On the intervening night of October 16-17, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of customs at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai seized 1,587 grams of gold, collectively valued at Rs 1.13 crore, in three separate cases. 


In the first case, AIU officers conducted random searches in the international departure area and seized two pieces of 24-karat (KT) gold dust in wax form, weighing 1,053 grams. The value of the seized gold is said to be Rs 72,54,675. The gold dust capsules were hidden inside a dustbin located in the international departure area. Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for this smuggling attempt, stated a press release from CSMIA.


In two other cases, a passenger from Kenya and Jeddah were intercepted, and smuggled goods — 22-KT gold-melted bars and 24-KT gold dust in wax form — collectively weighing 587 grams, respectively, were recovered from them. The said goods have a total value of Rs 40.94 lakh.


While the passenger from Kenya had concealed the smuggled gold inside his inner garments, the flier from Jeddah had hidden it inside a body cavity.

mumbai mumbai news mumbai airport mumbai crime news Crime News

