Legal action sought against cops who held man and minor after they went to complain, later detained their kin

The minor boy (left) and Yash Kanojia, 22 (right), the two boys who were assaulted

Vasai youths thrashed for urinating near wall, then arrested by police

Security guards and alleged land mafia henchmen brutally assaulted two people for urinating near the wall of Subodh industrial compound in Vasai East on February 3. Instead of taking action against the assailants, the police allegedly detained the injured victims at the police station for hours. When their parents arrived to demand action against the attackers, the police registered cases against the injured boys and also their family members, naming them as co-assused in the case.

According to sources, when the arrested people were presented in court, their lawyer argued and claimed their arrest was illegal and accused the police of taking one-sided action. After reviewing the matter, the court issued contempt proceedings against the investigating officer, ordered the release of the arrested individuals, and directed the ACP to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report.

According to sources Yash Kanojia, 22, a resident of Tungar Fata in Vasai East and his friend (a minor) were assaulted by a group of people including a security guard. The duo was assaulted after they were found to be urinating in the industrial compound. When the security guard came and stopped them, an argument broke out which resulted in six to seven people arriving and assaulting the two with bamboo sticks.

When the duo visited the police station to file a complaint after receiving medical treatment, the police made them sit the entire night and even the following day. Upon learning about the situation, the family members of Kanojia and injured minor went to the police station to seek justice. When they inquired about the progress, the police assured them that action was being taken. The police later filed an FIR against Kanojia and his family members.

Speaking with mid-day, Kanojia’s lawyer Bhaskar Jha said, “Instead of taking action against the assailants, the police filed a case against the victims and arrested Kanojia. What was even more surprising was that the person who went to the police station to deliver food to Kanojia was also arrested after being falsely implicated as an accused.”

“If the CCTV footage of the area is reviewed, it clearly shows that the boys had no relatives present at the crime scene. However, the police falsely implicated Kanojia’s 70-year-old grandmother and 50-year-old mother as accused in the case. When Kanojia’s father went to the police station to seek answers, an officer allegedly kicked him and chased him away,” said the lawyer.

“The investigating officer was in collusion with the mafia. Instead of filing an FIR against the real culprits, he falsely registered a case against Kanojia and his family. However, after my intervention, the court ordered a case to be registered against the actual accused, but it was filed under a less serious charge,” said the lawyer. “If the officers responsible fail to take proper action, I will file a writ case in the high court,” he added.

Police Speak

DCP Jayant Bajbale, MBVV Police

‘A cross FIR has been lodged from both sides. I have instructed Pelhar police officers to ensure a fair investigation and to arrest anyone else involved’