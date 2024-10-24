2008 Malegaon blast case accused seeks stay on film's release till announcement of final verdict

Samir Kulkarni, in a plea moved before special NIA court, said the release of the movie should be stopped as it is related to the 2008 Malegaon blast case, the trial of which is yet to conclude

Samir Kulkarni, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, on Thursday, October 24, moved a plea before a special court in Mumbai seeking a ban on the release of the film 'Match Fixing, the Nation At Stake' till judgment in the matter is delivered, news agency PTI reported.

The movie is slated for release on November 15.

According to PTI, with the court currently recording final statements of the accused, the trial in the 2008 Malegaon case is in its last stretch.

Kulkarni, in a plea moved before special National Investigation Agency (NIA) judge AK Lahoti, said the release of the movie should be stopped as it is related to the 2008 Malegaon blast case, the trial of which is yet to conclude.

The director of the movie raises serious questions about the credibility of the administration, investigative agencies and the independent judiciary, Kulkarni's plea contended, adding his behaviour undermines the authority of the government and the judiciary.

"Therefore, I request that the release of this film be immediately halted until the final verdict of the case is announced. It will help ensure the safety of all parties involved," the plea said.

The court has sought response of the prosecution and posted the matter for hearing on November 5, reported PTI.

Six people were killed and more than 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from Mumbai in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.



Kulkarni and six other accused, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pragya Thakur and Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, are being tried for their alleged involvement in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The accused are facing prosecution under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was initially probed by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad. NIA took over it in 2011.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.