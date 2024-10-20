Preliminary assessments suggest that the materials used in the blast outside the CRPF school in Rohini in the national capital, resemble those of a crude bomb, but final confirmation will await reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory. The blast near CRPF school in Delhi took place on Sunday morning. No injuries were reported in the incident

Forensic expert collects samples from the site after a blast was reported. (Pic/PTI)

A loud explosion occurred early Sunday morning outside the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Prashant Vihar, Rohini, prompting a swift response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), news agency ANI reported.

National Security Guard (NSG) commandos are on the site to assist Delhi Police with the investigation into the case of blast near CRPF school in Delhi. A forensic team has examined the site and collected samples.

According to Delhi Police, no definitive conclusions have been reached regarding the cause of the blast near CRPF school in Delhi and the special cell is actively involved in the investigation.

Delhi Police public relations officer (PRO) Sanjay Tyagi reported that officers arrived promptly at the scene. "The police team quickly reached the spot, where they detected a foul smell and found broken window panes and glass within the school premises. Senior officers, along with experts from the forensic department, crime team, and special cell, are conducting the investigation," he stated.

"The cause is being ascertained... It will not be right to give a conclusive statement till the investigation is completed," the officer added.

Preliminary assessments suggest that the materials used in the blast near the CRPF school in Delhi resemble those of a crude bomb, but final confirmation will await reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), ANI stated, quoting sources.

While no injuries were reported in the explosion that took place in Rohini, the glass windows of the nearby shops were shattered, and a parked car was also damaged. The area has been cordoned off for safety and further investigation, ANI stated.

In an earlier official statement, the Delhi Police said, "Today at 7.47 am, a PCR (police control room) call was received in which the caller informed that a blast with lots of noise took place near the CRPF school in Sector 14, Rohini. The station house officer (SHO) and staff reached the spot, where the school wall was found damaged with a foul smell. The glass of nearby shops and a car parked near the shop were also found to be damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured."

In light of this incident, Delhi has been placed on high alert, with increased security measures implemented across markets ahead of Diwali celebrations.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has pointed fingers at the BJP-led central government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

She stated, "The responsibility of law and order in Delhi lies with the BJP's central government. But the BJP, leaving this work, spends all its time in obstructing the work of the elected government of Delhi. This is the reason why the situation in Delhi today is like the Mumbai underworld era of the 1990s, " on her X (formerly Twitter) handle.

CM Atishi further criticised the BJP's governance, "Bullets are being fired openly in the city, gangsters are extorting money and the morale of criminals is high. BJP has neither the intention to work nor the capability. If by mistake the people of Delhi give them the responsibility of the Delhi government, they will make the condition of schools, hospitals, electricity and water the same as the condition of law and order in Delhi today."

(With inputs from ANI)