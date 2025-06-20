The accused, Moideenabha Ummer Beary alias Moideen, who was wanted in four fake Indian currency note cases, had been in the custody of UAE authorities since 2015. On Friday, he was taken into custody by an NIA team upon his arrival at Mumbai airport from Dubai. He was subsequently sent to Kochi, Kerala, and produced before the NIA Special Court

The NIA has so far chargesheeted six individuals in connection with the cases. Representational pic

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday has arrested a key accused in the 2013 Kasaragod fake currency cases, following his successful extradition from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The accused, Moideenabha Ummer Beary alias Moideen, who was wanted in four fake Indian currency note cases, had been in the custody of UAE authorities since 2015.

On Friday, he was taken into custody by an NIA team upon his arrival at Mumbai airport from Dubai. He was subsequently sent to Kochi, Kerala, and produced before the NIA Special Court in Ernakulam.

“NIA had secured the revocation of the accused’s Indian passport and had also got an Interpol Red Notice issued against the fugitive in 2013, soon after the recovery of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) from four different locations in Kasaragod district of Kerala,” the agency said in a statement. “Four cases were then registered in the matter.”

The agency further stated, “In 2015, the absconding accused was located and arrested by the UAE authorities, following which an extradition request was sent to that country by the NIA. On completion of the extradition process, the UAE authorities have extradited the accused on 19/6/2025 to India.”

The probe agency’s investigations revealed that Moideen, a native of Udupi district in Karnataka, had conspired with a co-accused to procure high-quality fake Indian currency notes, worth Rs 31 lakh from the UAE.

Another accused, Usman, had trafficked the counterfeit notes into India by air via Bengaluru. The fake currency was then circulated in and around Kasaragod district, the agency said.

The NIA has so far chargesheeted six individuals, including Moideen, in connection with the cases, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.