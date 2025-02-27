Breaking News
ICC Champions Trophy
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Extradition of mastermind sparks new developments in Delhi Court

Updated on: 27 February,2025 04:30 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Recently, the US government has given a nod for the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India, Trump even described Rana as one of the plotters and very evil people of the world

Ahead of the much-anticipated extradition of 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana, Patiala House Court in Delhi has recalled its trial court records linked to the Mumbai attacks, ANI reported.


The move was prompted by an application from Delhi's NIA seeking to retrieve these records from Mumbai.


Earlier, the trial court records had been sent to Mumbai due to the presence of multiple cases linked to the 26/11 attacks in both cities. This latest development potentially opens the way for Rana's prosecution to take place in Delhi itself, ANI reported.


Recently, the US government has given a nod for the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India. US President Donald Trump described Rana as one of the plotters and very evil people of the world.

Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistan-born Canadian national, is a close aide of Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, who was one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Following completion of a 14-year sentence in 2023, Rana is currently under supervised detention at a metropolitan detention centre in Los Angeles, ANI reported.

As per ANI, the US Supreme Court on January 21 denied a petition of writ of certiorari filed by Rana seeking to prevent his extradition to India. The writ had been filed in November 2024 against an earlier order of a lower court that had ruled in favour of his extradition to India. 

A writ of certiorari is a legal document that allows a higher court to review a case from a lower court.

Earlier, Rana was prosecuted in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The second superseding indictment charged him with three counts. The jury convicted him on Count 11 (conspiracy to provide material support to terrorism in Denmark). The jury also convicted Rana on Count 12 (providing material support to Lashkar-e Taiba), ANI reported.

As per charges by India, it consists of conspiracy to commit various offenses, including to wage war, to murder, to commit two forms of forgery, and to commit a terrorist act. Rana has remained in custody throughout the extradition process.

Rana opposed extradition but on May 16, 2023, the extradition magistrate judge rejected Rana's arguments and certified that he is extraditable. Later, Rana petitioned the United States District Court for the Central District of California for a writ of habeas corpus. On August 15, 2024, the Ninth Circuit Court affirmed the judgment of the habeas court. The court rejected each of Rana's arguments, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)

