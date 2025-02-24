Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took oath as a member of the 8th Legislative Assembly.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta with cabinet minister Parvesh Verma (left) during Delhi Legislative Assembly session. Pic/PTI

The first session of the newly constituted Delhi Assembly commenced on Monday, with MLAs taking their oaths in six languages—Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Maithili, and Punjabi—reflecting the linguistic diversity of the legislature. The session also marked the BJP’s return to power after 26 years.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took oath as a member of the 8th Legislative Assembly. Three-time BJP MLA Vijender Gupta was elected as the new Speaker after the ruling BJP moved two motions—one by CM Rekha Gupta and another by Cabinet minister Ravinder Indraj—for the Rohini MLA’s election.

The Assembly was adjourned for 15 minutes following Vijender’s election as Speaker amid sloganeering from both the treasury and the opposition benches, with AAP members accusing the BJP of being “anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh”.

“It is unfortunate the Delhi Assembly is being led by a party that is anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh. The BJP has removed photographs of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh from the chief minister’s office, showing its anti-Dalit stance,” said Leader of Opposition Atishi.

MCD announces house-tax waiver

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday announced a house-tax waiver scheme, allowing residents to clear their house tax dues of 2024-25 and have all previous pending taxes written off. The announcement was made on Monday by MCD Mayor Mahesh Khichi, Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bhardwaj, Leader of the House Mukesh Goel and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

The AAP-led civic body’s proposal, which aims at easing financial burdens on citizens and curb corruption in tax collection, is set to be passed in the MCD House on Tuesday. Under the scheme, properties measuring up to 100 square yards, including residential shops, will be completely exempt from house tax from the next financial year.

