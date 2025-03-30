A Mumbra police station official said 10 of 35 persons who participated in the protest on March 28 have been identified

The investigations in the matter were underway, police said. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 35 booked for 'Palestine Unity March' in Thane's Mumbra x 00:00

The Mumbra Police in Maharashtra registered a case and launched investigations after a group of people allegedly illegally took out a 'Palestine Unity March' in Mumbra town of Thane district, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The march allegedly took place under the banner of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for the unity of Palestine, an official said on Sunday, according to the PTI.

A Mumbra police station official said 10 of 35 persons who participated in the protest on March 28 have been identified.

They are booked under section 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Mumbai Police Act, as per the PTI.

They took out a march under the SDPI banner for the unity of Palestine and organised a dua (prayer) session. They waved flags and staged a protest in front of a mosque in Amrut Nagar of Mumbra, police said, the news agency reported on Sunday.

Man stabbed to death after argument at wedding function; 2 minors detained

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Thane district of Maharashtra, a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death at a wedding function in Thane's Shahapur area and his body dumped in a river, a police official said on Sunday, according to the PTI.

The police has detained two juveniles in connection with the matter, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on March 25 in Kajgaon, Shahapur police station inspector Jitendra Thakur said, the PTI reported.

"Tractor driver Balu Wagh and one of the detained minors had an argument while dancing at the function. The matter escalated, leading to the minor and his friend stabbing Wagh to death at an isolated place nearby. They dumped the body in Bhatsa river and fled," he said, as per the PTI.

"The body was found on March 26, and a probe zeroed in on the two 17-year-old suspect. They have been charged with murder under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the news agency reported on Sunday.

The two are now in a remand home in Bhiwandi," Thakur added.

(with PTI inputs)