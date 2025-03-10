Families allege workers were not provided with safety equipment while cleaning tank, where poisonous gas is suspected to have accumulated. There was no water in the tank, which the police suspect poisonous gases may have accumulated in. “The tank was 10 feet long and 13 feet wide,” the police officer said.

Jiyaul (left) and Imandar Shaikh, two of the four labourers who lost their lives on Sunday. Pics/Apoorva Agashe

The JJ Marg police registered an accidental death report (ADR) after four labourers suffocated to death while cleaning a water tank in an under-construction building, Bismillah Space, in Nagpada, Byculla on Sunday. The workers’ families alleged that they had not been provided safety equipment.

The deceased have been identified as Hasibul Shaikh, 19; Raja Shaikh, 20; Jiyaul Shaikh, 36; and Imandar Shaikh, 38. One of their colleagues, Butan Shaikh, 31, who arrived at the spot after the quartet, survived.



Relatives and colleagues of the deceased gathered outside the JJ Marg police station after the authorities were alerted about the mishap on Sunday

“Around 12.30 pm, we received information that five labourers were lying unconscious at the construction site. They were rushed to JJ hospital but four were declared dead on admission. An investigation is on,” Sanjay Kate, senior police inspector of JJ Marg police station told mid-day.

According to the JJ Marg police, the water tank has been non-functional for several years. “The Akbar Nirban group was overseeing the work at the construction site. We are looking into whether the workers were provided with safety gear,” the senior police inspector said.

There was no water in the tank, which the police suspect poisonous gases may have accumulated in. “The tank was 10 feet long and 13 feet wide,” the police officer said.

The bereaved

“My brother is survived by two daughters in West Bengal. He would have been here right now had he been provided safety equipment. I am at a loss for words,” said Mariul Shaikh, brother of Jiyaul Shaikh.

Bismillah Space, the under-construction building in Nagpada, where the incident occurred. PICS/SATEJ SHINDE

Shariful Shaikh, father of Hasibul Shaikh, “We reside in Naigaon but Hasibul had been staying at the construction site for the past eight months. He wanted to provide for us so his siblings could be educated. We hail from Murshidabad,

West Bengal. I don’t know what I am going to say to the rest of the family. I am speechless.” Recalling his ordeal, Butan Shaikh, the survivor, said, “When I entered, four people were lying unconscious and I was scared and hence I called for help. Even I felt dizzy but was rescued by the fire brigade. No safety equipment was provided to us.”

Official Speak

“We have called for a preliminary report on the incident. After studying this report, a further decision regarding the investigation will be taken,” said a senior BMC official. A fire bridge official told mid-day, “The tank was full of garbage. In such a situation, the tank itself produces toxic gas, which needs to be vented properly.



Shariful Shaikh, father of the 19-year-old deceased

After that, it is necessary to check the oxygen level and then enter the tank. However, in this situation, there is a possibility that precautions were not taken.” Such tanks contain high levels of toxic gases like hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide and methane, according to officials. Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar mentioned that the fire brigade team entered the tank after donning the correct breathing apparatus.

Fire on film city road

A fire was reported in a slum near Wagheshwari temple on Film City Road in Goregaon East around 7 pm on Sunday. The blaze was confined to ground-floor shops and shanties. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire spread rapidly due to the presence of the temporary structures. The fire was not brought under control by press time. Priti Satam, a former local corporator, said, “I was at the spot. The fire had originated in a timber depot. Till late evening, no casualties

were reported.”