Was told he would be introduced to women for ‘friendship’; realised fraud when money demands did not end

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article 71-year-old loses Rs 4.5 lakh to promise of ‘beautiful girls’ x 00:00

A 71-year-old retired accountant was cheated of Rs 4.5 lakh after he was lured by the idea of “friendship and enjoyment” with beautiful girls. A case has been registered at the Samtanagar police station.

The accountant from Thakur Complex was cheated by an unknown person who allegedly lured him with messages that he would provide him with young and beautiful girls for “friendship and enjoyment”.

“As per the statement to the police on March 23, the senior citizen received the message on his phone to call the number if he wanted to be connected to beautiful girls. He called the number and thus the fraud began, said a police officer.

The woman caller sent five to six photos of beautiful girls and told him to choose one of them for “friendship and enjoyment” and before that, charged him Rs 2,100 as registration fees in order to receive the photos.

The victim registered himself and sent the amount via NEFT.

Also read: Two youths, beaten brutally by cops, await justice

Later, he transferred various amounts to the caller for dating the girl, as hotel charges, etc., and till April 4, he had transferred about Rs 4.42 lakh, the officer said.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the victim was assured that whatever money he was paying them after the registration amount would be returned. Hence, he continued to give them money and when his bank deposits ran out, and the demands of the caller increased, he borrowed from friends. When the demands did not end he realised he was the victim of a fraud and approached the police, said another officer.

“We have registered the case under Sections 419 and 420 of IPC and Sections 66 (c) and (d) of the IT Act and have begun investigation. We have written to the banks and told them to provide details of the account to which the money was sent by the victim,” he added.