Two youths, beaten brutally by cops, await justice

One of the victims shows the injury marks from the alleged police beatings

The state human rights body has issued a show-cause notice to Nanded deputy inspector general of police (DIG) after the police failed to investigate the alleged merciless thrashing of two Sikh youths four months back. Scheduling the next hearing for June 22, it asked the additional chief secretary (home) to submit a status report.

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) stepped in on January 9 on the request of former judge P A Singh Chahel, who had learnt about the alleged assault. It had since held four hearings, asking the superintendent of police (SP) to submit an inquiry report and appear before the panel himself. The SP did neither, stating that the probe could not be completed due to consistent bandobast duty.

The incident

Satwant Singh, 20, and Navjyot Singh Kamthekar, 21, attended a function at Nanded Sachkhand Gurudwara sahib on December 31, according to sources. Around 1.30 am on January 1, the cousins started their journey back home to Kamtha village on their bike.

Satwant Singh, Navjyot Singh Kamthekar

As they crossed Bhagya Nagar Road gate, cops and QRT (quick response team) jawans stopped them and without any inquiry, they allegedly started beating them up with sticks and belts. They then forced Satwant and Navjyot into a van and took them to Bhagya Nagar police station and asked the in-charge to file a case under the Arms Act for keeping a khanjeer (dagger).

The cop booked them, despite seeing their injuries. “Both the victims were kept in custody and then taken to the government hospital in Vazirabad where they were pressured not to reveal the beatings,” said advocate Amanpal Singh Kamthekar.

“After the medical, they were taken back to Bhagya Nagar police station where they were served notice, instead of being produced in court. They were then allowed to go home even though the offence registered against them was non-bailable. Also, if one weapon was recovered, why were they both booked?” he asked.

Advocate Ashok Sahani

When they reached home, the families learnt about their ordeal and took them to hospital. Satwant, who had sustained serious injuries, was taken to Max Multi Speciality Hospital. After admitting him, doctors issued a police information letter on January 3.

Meanwhile, the families filed a complaint at Bhagya Nagar police station on January 2 against the cops and QRT jawans who assaulted them, but no action was taken, the lawyer said. On January 5, they submitted a complaint to Nanded SP, but yet no FIR was filed.

The family then filed a complaint at the chief judicial magistrate court in Nanded on January 5. Advocates Ashok Sahani and Amanpal sought compensation of R20 lakh each for the youngsters from the SHRC.

The SHRC filed a case on January 9.

No inquiry, no report

After the registration of the case, summons were issued to SP Nanded, calling upon him to hold an inquiry and submit an affidavit in reply before the commissioner before February 28. But no inquiry was held and a report wasn’t submitted by the 28th and more time was sought. Even on the next hearing, i.e., March 14, no report was submitted by the police. Irked by the lack of response, SHRC summoned SP Nanded to appear before the commission on April 26, but the SP didn’t show up, and, in fact, sent a letter claiming the inquiry of the matter couldn’t be completed due to consistent bandobast duty.

Irked by the response of the SP, Justice Tated issued a show-cause notice to Inspector general, Nanded asking why he should not take action against SP Nanded and other 10 police officers and QRT jawans present at the spot. Also, the additional chief secretary (Home) has been asked to file a status report. The next hearing of the matter will be held on June 22.

‘Misuse of power’

“It is a case of total misuse of power by cops brutally assaulting young students of the minority community. The grievances redressal mechanism is a total failure; the attitude of the SP is lackadaisical and the cops believe themselves to be invincible. The entire episode has put a huge burden on the victim’s family as they had to run around for medical treatment. This is reminiscent of the George Floyd case that occurred in the US. The unfortunate part is no FIR has been filed yet,” Advocate Shahani said.

01 January

Day the two youth were beaten up by the police