9 robbers held for looting steel rods from warehouse on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Father-son duo and criminal from Ahmednagar brains behind crime committed at Pelhar on Mum-Ahd highway, say cops

Mira-Bhayandar Crime Branch team with seven accused who led them to two others. Pic/Hanif Patel

The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police have arrested nine alleged dacoits on the charge of stealing steel rods worth nearly R4 lakh from a company’s warehouse on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. The cops said they cracked the case in less than 2 days. The mastermind in this case is a father-son duo and an Ahmednagar-based criminal, said the police.

Around 3.20 am on August 27, eight dacoits entered the warehouse of the steel manufacturing and exporting company at Pelhar. “They robbers assaulted the security guards and tied them up. They had also brought along a tempo. They left the premises at 4.25 am with steel rods worth R4 lakh,” said a Crime Branch officer.

Also read: Mumbai: Robbers' gang busted; four including mobile phone shop owner held

On the orders of Mira-Bhayandar police chief Sadanand Date, the Unit-3 of the Crime Branch scanned the CCTV footage of the warehouse that showed the tempo but the vehicle did not have a number plate. The officer said they activated their informer network and used “technical analysis” to trace it to Zari Mari at Sakinaka.

“With the help of the Mumbai police, we took the custody of tempo and arrested a scrap dealer named Hafizullah Khan. We cracked the case within 36 hours and arrested seven accused from different districts of Maharashtra,” said the officer.

The seven included Irshad Shaukat Ali, 45, and his son Mazhar Ali Khan, 21. They led cops to Sagar Gorakh Manjre, 24, and Amol Navnath Chandne, 35. “Sagar is a hardened criminal of Ahmednagar, who is an accused in a MCOCA case. Most of these men are booked in multiple cases registered against them at places like Ahmednagar, Thane, Palghar, Kalyan, Mira Road, Mumbai,” said an officer. “Badre, Irshad and Sagar are the masterminds in this case.”

DCP Vijaykant Sagar, who has the additional charge of the Crime Branch, monitored the investigation led by inspector Pramod Badakh and his team that included Shivaji Khade, Umesh Bhagwat, constable Ashok Patil, Manoj Chavan, Mukesh Tatkare, Sagar Baravkar and Sumit Jadhav.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal