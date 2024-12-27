The 25-year-old pilot, who lived in a rented flat in in Marol area of Mumbai was found dead in the early hours of November 25

A Mumbai court on Friday granted bail to the jailed boyfriend of an Air India pilot who allegedly committed suicide last month in the western suburbs of the city, reported the PTI.

A day later, police had arrested her 27-year-old boyfriend, and charged him with abetment of suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 108.

His bail application was allowed by Additional Sessions Judge (Dindoshi court) T T Aglawe. But the detailed order has not bee made available yet, according to the PTI.

The complaint lodged by the deceased's father said the accused and his daughter were residing in the same room for five-six days prior to her suicide. However, on the day of the incident the accused left for Delhi.

As per the complaint, the accused and the deceased had different food preferences and this was a matter of contention between them.

The pilot was a non-vegetarian and the accused a vegetarian. The accused allegedly constantly put pressure on her to change her food habits may have led her to commit suicide, the complainant alleged.

However, the accused's lawyer argued that a case of abetment of suicide was not made out.

"Merely because there were some fights between both of them, it would not mean that the applicant had any criminal intent," he said, as per the PTI.

The lawyer further argued that in order to attract the charge of abetment, it was necessary to show that the deceased was left with no other option but to commit suicide.

"This was not so in the present case. The deceased was an educated lady. If she was unhappy in the relationship, she could have always walked out of it or if she was being harassed by the accused she could have complained about it," he said, the news agency reported on Friday.

Neither there was any complaint earlier nor any suicide note, and hence it cannot be said that the applicant abetted the suicide, the lawyer argued.

The accused, in his bail application, mentioned that when he was on his way to the national capital, he called her multiple times, but got no response. He got worried and rushed back to Mumbai and found the door of her flat locked from inside.

When she did not open the door despite repeated knocks, he called a key maker and got it opened. On finding his girlfriend hanging in the flat, he, as a law-abiding citizen, rushed her to hospital in order to save her life. However, the said effort became infructuous, his petition said.

"It is submitted that without admitting any of the allegations, even if, the entire FIR is taken as it is, it does not indicate any such abetment of suicide. Only because an FIR has been registered by the respondents, the applicant came to be arrested," it said.

(with PTI inputs)