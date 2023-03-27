Amruta Fadnavis bribe case: Court grants bail to designer Anishka Jaisinghani

She was arrested by the police on March 16 after a case was filed at the Malabar Hill police station in south Mumbai on February 20 on a complaint of Amruta Fadnavis

File Pic

A court in Mumbai on Monday granted bail to designer Anishka Jaisinghani, arrested for allegedly offering a bribe to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta for intervening in a criminal case and attempting to extort Rs 10 crore from her.

Anishka Jaisinghani's bail plea was allowed by Additional Sessions Judge DD Almale.

She was arrested by the police on March 16 after a case was filed at the Malabar Hill police station in south Mumbai on February 20 on a complaint of Amruta Fadnavis.

The designer is also accused of demanding Rs 10 crore from the latter, according to the police.

Anishka Jaisinghani has denied all the charges.

In the bail plea, she had claimed the FIR (first information report) against her was based on concocted and fictitious facts to falsely implicate her.

Also Read: Salman Khan threat: Man held from Rajasthan sent to police custody till April 3

The arrest and consequent remand of the applicant to the police custody was in total violation of the tenets of the Constitution and the procedure of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc), said the bail application filed through advocate Manan Sanghai.

Based on Amruta Fadnavis's complaint, the police had registered a case against Aniksha and her father Anil Jaisinghani, a suspected bookie.

They have been booked under IPC sections related to conspiracy, extortion and also provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The police have claimed 17 cases were pending against Anil Jaisinghani, who was arrested from Gujarat and was currently in judicial custody.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever