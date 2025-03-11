Police book contractor, JCB driver as locals demand accountability for fatal Andheri blaze. The contractor reportedly gave R90,000 to Aman’s family as financial aid. Several MLAs and corporators have also extended support. However, locals continue to demand strict action, holding authorities accountable for the tragic loss of life

Aman Saroj the deceased; Suresh Gupta at Trauma Care Hospital

Listen to this article Andheri fire tragedy: FIR filed as negligence claims young life x 00:00

A 22-year-old McDonald’s delivery boy, Aman Harishankar Saroj, died, and two others were seriously injured after a gas pipeline was damaged during unauthorised road construction near the Sher-e-Punjab society in Andheri East early Sunday morning. The fire erupted when a JCB was used to dig the road, affecting three victims—all sole breadwinners for their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, Aman, was a resident of Shivaji Nagar 6-A in Jogeshwari, where he lived with his parents and two sisters. He suffered 40–50 per cent burns and succumbed to his injuries at the Airoli Burn Centre on Monday.

Gupta family at shop in Andheri

Among the injured is Suresh Kailas Gupta, 52, an auto driver who sustained 20 per cent burns and is stable in the ICU at Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari. Another victim, Arvind Kumar Kaithal, 21, an airport employee, suffered 40–50 per cent burns and remains critical at Airoli Burn Centre.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1.30 am on Sunday when a JCB operator was illegally excavating the road. During the digging, the gas pipeline was damaged, causing a sudden explosion. At the time, auto driver Suresh Gupta was passing through, while Aman and Arvind were on a bike. The fire engulfed them and their vehicles. They were rushed to Trauma Care Hospital, with Aman and Arvind later shifted to Airoli Burn Centre due to the severity of their burns.

Suresh Gupta, a resident of Andheri East, supports his mother, father, wife, and sons. Speaking to mid-day, his mother, Subhavati Gupta, said, “My son was returning home when the fire broke out, leaving him severely injured. We run a small shop outside our house. He is our only earning member. His hands, legs, and face were burned. How was construction allowed at night without safety precautions? If there was a gas line, why weren’t they aware? This is pure negligence, and the BMC is equally responsible.”

Aman and Arvind were returning home from work when disaster struck. Arvind was riding the bike, with Aman as a pillion. The flames engulfed them, forcing Aman to jump off the moving bike in a desperate attempt to save himself. Locals rushed to douse the fire and took them to the hospital.

Shivam, a friend of the victims, said, “Both were hardworking and the sole earners in their families. Aman’s father stopped working after COVID-19, and Aman was supporting them. Their families deserve justice and compensation.”

The MIDC police have registered an FIR against the JCB driver and contractor Sachin Khairnar for negligence and lack of safety measures. ACP Shashikant Bhosale of Andheri Division confirmed, “The contractor had obtained permission for construction but failed to take necessary precautions. We have issued a notice to both the contractor and the JCB driver as part of our investigation.”

Meanwhile, the contractor reportedly gave R90,000 to Aman’s family as financial aid. Several MLAs and corporators have also extended support. However, locals continue to demand strict action, holding authorities accountable for the tragic loss of life.

1.30 AM

Time of the incident