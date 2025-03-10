The blaze erupted at 12.35 am on Sunday in a heavily leaking supply pipeline of Mahanagar Gas Limited passing through the middle of a road at Sher-E-Punjab society near a gurdwara at Takshila

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai gas pipeline fire: Injured motorcyclist dies in Navi Mumbai hospital x 00:00

A 22-year-old motorcyclist who was injured after an MGL gas pipeline caught fire in Mumbai's Andheri East area died on Monday, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blaze erupted at 12.35 am on Sunday in a heavily leaking supply pipeline of Mahanagar Gas Limited passing through the middle of a road at Sher-E-Punjab society near a gurdwara at Takshila. In a statement, MGL had said the pipeline was damaged due to "JCB impact during unauthorised, uncontrolled digging".

Aman Harishankar Saroj, Arvindkumar Kaithal and one more suffered burn injuries in the incident. They were taken to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari, from where Kaithal and Saroj were discharged against medical advice and were admitted to National Burns Centre at Airpoli in Navi Mumbai.

"Saroj, who had suffered 40 to 50 per cent burn injuries, was declared dead at 11.30 am today. The condition of Kaithal is critical. Kaithal also suffered 40 to 50 per cent burn injuries," the official said.

A fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Andheri area, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported on Sunday. Three people sustained injuries in the incident.

According to the BMC, the fire broke out at Sher-E-Punjab Society near Takshila Gurudwara in Andheri East during the early hours of Sunday. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received a distress call at 12:35 AM and promptly rushed to the scene.

According to officials, the fire originated from a heavily leaking Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply pipeline of Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), which runs through the middle of the road. The flames quickly spread, engulfing two moving vehicles — a two-wheeler and an autorickshaw — before being brought under control. Firefighters managed to douse the blaze by 1:34 AM.

Three individuals sustained burn injuries in the incident and were rushed to the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre for treatment. They have been identified as Arvindkumar Kaithal, 21, a two-wheeler rider who suffered 30-40 per cent burn injuries; Aman Harishankar Saroj, 22, another two-wheeler rider with 40-50 per cent burn injuries; and Suresh Kailas Gupta, 52, the autorickshaw driver who sustained 20 per cent burns below the waist.

All three individuals were admitted to the hospital's Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) under the supervision of Dr. Lalit.