Fire breaks out at Bandra street after gas pipeline burst supply affected

Fire breaks out at Bandra street after gas pipeline burst, supply affected

Updated on: 25 February,2025 10:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

The incident took place near Anderida Road in Bandra west, triggering flames and causing a disruption in gas supply to the area

Fire breaks out at Bandra street after gas pipeline burst, supply affected

The blaze was reported on Tuesday afternoon. Pic/Asif Zakaria

Fire breaks out at Bandra street after gas pipeline burst, supply affected
A fire erupted after an underground gas pipeline ruptured on Tuesday afternoon in Bandra West area of suburban Mumbai, the officials said.


The incident took place near Anderida Road in Bandra west, triggering flames and causing a disruption in gas supply to the area.


Sources said that the incident occurred while workers were allegedly digging the asphalt road as part of ongoing road concretisation work in the locality.


Mumbai Fire Brigade officials reached the site and launched a fire-fighting operation.

Firefighters worked efficiently to ensure the safety of the residents in the area, sources said.

The gas pipe was damaged during the roadwork, leading to the release of gas and the subsequent fire. The incident resulted in a temporary disruption in the gas supply to residents in Bandra West and Khar West. Gas services in the affected areas were cut off for safety reasons and was likely to be restored by 6 am on Wednesday, sources said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

