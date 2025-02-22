The layer will be removed over the next few days, and fresh asphalt will be laid within the next one to two days, BMC said

The work to remove the mastic layer and re-asphalt the road is being carried out quickly and efficiently, BMC said

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started the process of removing the mastic layer from the Haji Ali bridge, an official statement said on Saturday.

The Mumbai civic body said that it was placed as a protective measure under the Mumbai Coastal Road (South) Project.

"The layer will be removed over the next few days, and fresh asphalt will be laid within the next one to two days," said the statement.

It said that the mastic layer, which was applied as a temporary measure, was originally added to prevent damage to the road during the monsoon season. It was placed on the inner and main bridges to prevent expansion of joints and to ensure the durability of the road surface.

The statement said that the road, which had been paved with asphalt before July 2024, had some areas where the joints had widened. To prevent further damage and ensure the road remains strong, the mastic was applied in specific areas before the monsoon.

The BMC said that the Mumbai Coastal Road (South) is completely safe and free of any cracks or potholes.

The work to remove the mastic layer and re-asphalt the road is being carried out quickly and efficiently. The road will soon be back to normal, providing smooth and safe travel for commuters, it said.

In an earlier statement, the BMC had stated the that visuals and images of an additional mastic layer applied on the bridge near Haji Ali on the Dharmveer Swarajyarakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road (South) project are being circulated in the media. These visuals have led to allegations that the project has construction flaws. However, the BMC administration strongly asserts that these claims are baseless. The project is completely safe, and there are no cracks or potholes on the road.

The patches visible in the viral videos and photos on social and mainstream media are not signs of damage but rather a preventive measure—the mastic layer has been applied to strengthen the surface and prevent potholes. The BMC assures that the road’s surface will be restored to its original appearance within 15 to 20 days, the civic body had stated in a statement issued earlier.

The northbound lane of the Mumbai Coastal Road (from Chowpatty to Worli) was opened for traffic in July 2024 after proper asphalt layering. Over time, minor expansion of joints was observed in some areas. To prevent further widening and to ensure the durability of the asphalt, an additional mastic layer was applied. This precautionary measure aims to protect the road from damage during the monsoon season, preventing potholes.

A fresh layer of asphalt, meeting all technical standards, will be applied soon, and the road’s appearance will be fully restored within 15 to 20 days, it had stated.

"The BMC requests all citizens and media outlets not to believe or circulate incomplete or misleading information regarding the Mumbai Coastal Road project," the BMC had said.