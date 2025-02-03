Breaking News
PNG pipeline breaks down in Sion, gas supply to be restored by Tuesday by 8 am
Sample size sparks debate over ASER 2025’s accuracy
Thane: 42-year-old woman stabbed to death by neighbour over financial dispute
'Rahul's remarks on Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 reckless, baseless'
CR organises exhibition, walkathon to celebrate 100 years of electrification
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > PNG pipeline breaks down in Sion area of Mumbai gas supply to be restored by Tuesday by 8 am

PNG pipeline breaks down in Sion area of Mumbai, gas supply to be restored by Tuesday by 8 am

Updated on: 03 February,2025 11:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

Meanwhile, in another incident at Deonar, a gas pipeline was damaged during road repairs conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to the BMC, the incident occurred around 11:30 am on Monday. The repair work was completed within 30 minutes, and the supply was restored

PNG pipeline breaks down in Sion area of Mumbai, gas supply to be restored by Tuesday by 8 am

A PNG pipeline broke down at Sion on Monday night, disrupting gas supply to the Dadar, Matunga, Sion, and Wadala areas of Mumbai.

Listen to this article
PNG pipeline breaks down in Sion area of Mumbai, gas supply to be restored by Tuesday by 8 am
x
00:00

A PNG pipeline broke down at Sion on Monday night, disrupting gas supply to the Dadar, Matunga, Sion, and Wadala areas of Mumbai. According to a message sent by Mahanagar Gas Nigam (MGL), the supply is expected to be restored by 8 am on Tuesday.


Matunga resident Nikhil Desai said that the pipeline broke at Sion during the night, causing panic among citizens as the supply is expected to be restored only in the morning.


According to the message sent by MGL, the pipeline was damaged at Sion East. Repair work is currently underway, and the supply will be restored by 8 am on Tuesday.


Meanwhile, in another incident at Deonar, a gas pipeline was damaged during road repairs conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the BMC, the incident occurred around 11:30 am on Monday. The repair work was completed within 30 minutes, and the supply was restored.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out in a closed room of building No 49/53 on Cavel Street No 3 in the Bhaji Galli area of Kalbadevi, Mumbai, at 9.16 pm. According to the civic disaster management department, the fire was extinguished by 9.31 pm, and no injuries were reported.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation dadar matunga

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK