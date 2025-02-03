Meanwhile, in another incident at Deonar, a gas pipeline was damaged during road repairs conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to the BMC, the incident occurred around 11:30 am on Monday. The repair work was completed within 30 minutes, and the supply was restored

A PNG pipeline broke down at Sion on Monday night, disrupting gas supply to the Dadar, Matunga, Sion, and Wadala areas of Mumbai. According to a message sent by Mahanagar Gas Nigam (MGL), the supply is expected to be restored by 8 am on Tuesday.

Matunga resident Nikhil Desai said that the pipeline broke at Sion during the night, causing panic among citizens as the supply is expected to be restored only in the morning.

According to the message sent by MGL, the pipeline was damaged at Sion East. Repair work is currently underway, and the supply will be restored by 8 am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in another incident at Deonar, a gas pipeline was damaged during road repairs conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the BMC, the incident occurred around 11:30 am on Monday. The repair work was completed within 30 minutes, and the supply was restored.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out in a closed room of building No 49/53 on Cavel Street No 3 in the Bhaji Galli area of Kalbadevi, Mumbai, at 9.16 pm. According to the civic disaster management department, the fire was extinguished by 9.31 pm, and no injuries were reported.