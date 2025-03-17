Four persons were injured in the incident, the officials said

Police disperse an agitating crowd as tension prevailed Chitnis park area. Pic/PTI

Police clash with protesters in Nagpur; CM Fadnavis appeals for peace, says 'don't believe in rumours'

Tension gripped central Nagpur in Maharashtra on Monday when stones were hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, the officials said, reported the PTI.

Four persons were injured in the incident, the officials said.

Following the incident Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis called for peace and asked people not to believe rumours.

Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, also said he is in constant contact with the police and asked them to cooperate with the people.

"Nagpur is a peaceful city where people share in each other's joys and sorrows, which has always been Nagpur's tradition. Do not believe any rumours," he added, according to the PTI.

Police fired tear gas shells and resorted to cane-charge to disperse the mob in Chitnis Park and Mahal areas. Violence also reportedly spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth in the late afternoon, officials said, as per the PTI.

"Police are managing the situation following stone pelting and tense situation in the Mahal area," the chief minister said in a statement.



A complaint was lodged at Ganeshpeth police station in Nagpur the evening alleging the burning of a holy book.

Following the complaint, a large number of a community members started gathering in various parts of the city, including Mahal, Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, and Chitanvis Park, police said, adding that sensing trouble, police intensified patrolling and summoned additional security forces to maintain law and order, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, Union minister Nitin Gadkari also appealed for peace and harmony amid violence in parts of Nagpur city.

"Nagpur always has a history of peace. I appeal to all my brothers to maintain peace. Do not believe rumours and do not come on roads," the Union minister said in a video message, as per the PTI.

Gadkari appealed to people to cooperate with the administration in maintaining the law and order and the tradition of harmony.

He said the government would take action against those who indulged in unlawful activities.

Nitin Gadkari said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is monitoring the situation.

(with PTI inputs)