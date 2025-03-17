Breaking News
New India Co-Operative Bank case: Mumbai BJP leader's brother held by EOW
Special court acquits gangster Chhota Rajan in 2011 killing of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother’s driver
Two kill colleague on suspicion of theft in Thane, held
Torres scam: Mumbai Police's EOW files 27,147 pages chargesheet against 8 accused
Govt duty-bound to protect Aurangzeb's tomb, but won't allow his 'mahima mandan': Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > New India Co Operative Bank case Mumbai BJP leaders brother held by EOW

New India Co-Operative Bank case: Mumbai BJP leader's brother held by EOW

Updated on: 17 March,2025 10:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Azam was taken into custody late Monday evening after his name surfaced during the interrogation of Unnathan Arunachalam

New India Co-Operative Bank case: Mumbai BJP leader's brother held by EOW

The officials said that Haji Javed Azam, the younger brother of BJP’s former Maharashtra secretary Hyder Azam was arrested in the matter.

Listen to this article
New India Co-Operative Bank case: Mumbai BJP leader's brother held by EOW
x
00:00

In a major development in the Rs 122 crore embezzlement case involving the New India Cooperative (NIC) Bank, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested a Mumbai BJP leader's brother, an official said on Monday.


The officials said that Haji Javed Azam, the younger brother of BJP’s former Maharashtra secretary Hyder Azam was arrested in the matter.


Azam was taken into custody late Monday evening after his name surfaced during the interrogation of Unnathan Arunachalam, alias Arun Bhai, who was arrested on Saturday.


Political Connection Unveiled

Arunachalam was apprehended from the Crawford Market area, and during questioning, reportedly admitted to receiving ₹32 crore from Hitesh Mehta in 2021. Of this amount, Arunachalam claimed to have handed over Rs 15–20 crore to Javed Azam for safekeeping.

Financial Trail and Evidence

The EOW has gathered circumstantial evidence to support Arunachalam’s statements. Investigators discovered that Hitesh Mehta had withdrawn ₹18 crore from two separate banks, where the money was held as fixed deposits (FDs), before giving it to Arunachalam. Instead of being deposited in the NIC Bank, the funds were diverted to Arunachalam, while official records falsely stated that the cash was secured in the bank’s vault.

Business Investment Angle

The EOW is now scrutinizing Azam’s financial transactions and looking into whether his political connections played a role in concealing the crime. It is suspected that he invested the money in his business in Bihar.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai New India Co-Operative Bank Bank scam mumbai police mumbai crime news Crime News maharashtra India news BJP

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK