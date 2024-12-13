According to sources, the incident occurred late on Thursday night when the traffic police stopped the accused who was driving his rickshaw in a rash manner on JVLR

A 28-year-old autorickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly attacking a Mumbai Police constable with a paver block in Powai, late on Thursday night.

According to police sources, the incident when the traffic police stopped the accused for rash driving on Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR). The police suspected that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and asked the accused to undergo a breathalyzer test. According to sources, after it was then confirmed that the driver had consumed alcohol, the traffic cops promptly alerted the Powai Police about the incident.

Powai Police personnel reached the scene and when one of their constables, Chintaman Belkar, attempted to escort the accused into the police van, he resisted and began misbehaving. He then picked up a paver block the road and attacked Belkar, injuring him.

Following the incident, the rickshaw driver was immediately taken into custody. The Powai Police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Manoh Chauhan, for obstructing a public servant in the performance of duty and causing injury. The accused was promptly arrested after that, an officer from Powai Police Station said.

The autorickshaw driver is a resident of Bhiwandi in Thane district. the officer added.