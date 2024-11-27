Unmarked speed breakers across Mumbai endanger lives as motorists and riders swerve into risk zones

Speed bumps with incomplete markings opposite Oberoi International School on JVLR. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mid-Day campaign: Unmarked speed breakers in Andheri Lokhandwala, JVLR, Malad Link Road, Borivli pose risk to life x 00:00

Unmarked and poorly maintained speed breakers are an often-overlooked hazard on Mumbai’s roads, posing a serious risk to motorists and pedestrians alike. As part of mid-day’s ongoing campaign to ensure all speed breakers are fixed to proper specifications with reflective stripes, we visited several locations across the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our findings reveal a concerning trend: many speed breakers lack markings or are in disrepair, increasing the likelihood of sudden braking and collisions, particularly at night. This report highlights specific danger spots in Lokhandwala, the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), and Borivli, along with firsthand accounts from residents and commuters. Their stories emphasise the urgent need for authorities to act before these road hazards lead to preventable accidents.

Lokhandwala

We observed two speed breakers in poor condition during our visit to the stretch of Lokhandwala Complex Road that runs from the SVP Nagar MHADA signal towards Lokhandwala Circle and back. One is opposite Beverly Hills in the northbound direction, while the other is in the south opposite a residential building. The markings on both speed breakers have faded significantly. This road is an arterial route used by thousands of motorists and two-wheeler riders daily. The poor visibility of the speed breakers can lead to emergency braking, increasing the risk of accidents.

Speed breaker with incomplete markings on Lokhandwala back road in Andheri. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Resident Indraneel Sadadekar said, “This is dangerous, as two-wheeler riders and motorists often have to apply sudden brakes, increasing the chances of accidents. Cars coming from behind might collide with vehicles ahead. Traffic police should urgently notify the BMC to repaint these speed breakers and install visible signs, such as ‘SPEED BREAKER AHEAD,’ along with reflectors.”

Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road

JVLR is a crucial east-west corridor used by thousands of motorists, not only during peak hours but also late at night. During our visit to the stretch between the Western Express Highway signal near Jogeshwari and the Poonam Nagar junction, we found several speed breakers with faded or completely missing markings.

On the eastbound stretch near Shyam Nagar signal, a speed breaker has no markings at all. Further along, opposite Oberoi Splendor Tower, another unmarked speed breaker poses a serious hazard. A rickshaw driver at the location, speaking anonymously, said, “Unmarked speed breakers on arterial roads are extremely dangerous, especially at night. Two-wheeler riders often have to apply emergency brakes. Are authorities waiting for fatalities before acting? Speed breakers must be repainted urgently to prevent accidents.”

Two more speed breakers on either side of the road near Majas Depot have markings, but the paint has faded significantly. Similarly, on the westbound stretch between the Poonam Nagar signal and the Western Express Highway, a speed breaker opposite Green Fields Rocks End building has faded markings, increasing accident risks.

Sai Lee hospital, Link Road

Two speed breakers are located within a 100-metre stretch on this road. Both are unmarked and difficult to notice, especially in the evening. A local resident said, “At night, vehicles often speed on this road as it sees less traffic. These unmarked speed breakers catch drivers off guard, causing sudden braking and skidding noises. It’s a disaster waiting to happen.”

Don Bosco High School

Two speed breakers—one eastbound and one westbound—are situated near Gate 2, the main entrance used by schoolchildren. Both are unmarked and in poor condition, posing a risk to students. Elroy Dias, a concerned parent, said, “These speed breakers should be properly maintained. Motorists don’t notice them until they are very close. The westbound speed breaker is broken in half, forcing two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws to swerve dangerously. It’s crucial to fix these to ensure children’s safety.”

Metro Mall, Borivli East

A speed breaker near the service gate entrance of the mall and the West Side-II complex exit often goes unnoticed, especially in the evening due to poor lighting.

Is there an unmarked speed breaker in your area?

Tell us! mid-day is campaigning to fix unmarked and dangerous speed breakers with proper specifications and reflective stripes. If you know of any such locations, email us at mailbag@mid-day.com with a photograph and the exact location.