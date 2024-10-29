Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > MID DAY IMPACT City NGO offers to paint all speed breakers as per norms

MID-DAY IMPACT: City NGO offers to paint all speed breakers as per norms

Updated on: 29 October,2024 09:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Ismaili CIVIC, which was recently involved in beautifying railway stations, is ready to carry out the exercise with BMC’s help

MID-DAY IMPACT: City NGO offers to paint all speed breakers as per norms

A speed breaker on Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
MID-DAY IMPACT: City NGO offers to paint all speed breakers as per norms
x
00:00

The Ismaili Muslims initiative Ismaili CIVIC, has expressed interest in offering volunteers to paint speed breakers across the city according to regulations. The team has recently been involved in beautifying railway stations in the city. “A volunteer group like ours can help the BMC by painting all the speed breakers. We can follow the guidelines and mark the speed breakers as per regulations,” Akbar Merchant from Ismaili CIVIC told mid-day.
 
Last week, over 300 Ismaili CIVIC volunteers—from young children to seniors—donned aprons, gloves, and big smiles as they beautified three of Mumbai’s railway stations: Currey Road, Dockyard Road and Masjid stations, through wall art. This activity is part of Project Mumbai’s ‘Hamara Station, Hamari Shaan’ (HSHS), which aims to be India’s largest citizen-led public art initiative in partnership with Central Railway, where 13 stations, spanning several thousand feet, will be beautified through artwork.


Students helping the community group beautify the stations (right) Ismaili CIVIC volunteers beautifying three of Mumbai’s railway stations
Students helping the community group beautify the stations (right) Ismaili CIVIC volunteers beautifying three of Mumbai’s railway stations 


“Ismaili CIVIC is a global programme through which the Shia Ismaili Muslim community around the world unites in its centuries-old tradition of serving humanity, providing voluntary service to improve the quality of life in the communities they live in, regardless of faith, gender, or background. Ismaili CIVIC strives to strengthen community bonds and foster collaboration and commitment to improving the human condition,” Merchant said. “We will need a sponsor from somewhere to cover the cost  of the paint and we can provide volunteers. We operate our community service activities in 36 countries and in India. Our team has also conducted food service days, health camps, river and beach clean-ups, and more recently, blood donation camps that collected over 1,000 units of blood,” he added.


mid-day last week ran a story ‘Mumbai road safety: Unmarked speed breakers turn roads into accident hotspots’, which highlighted how Mumbai’s bustling roads face a silent menace—speed breakers that are either poorly marked or entirely unmarked, turning crucial safety measures into accident hotspots. 

While designed to slow vehicles down, these speed breakers are creating more problems, especially for two-wheeler riders and motorists navigating the city’s traffic. A recent mid-day survey revealed a concerning number of unmarked speed breakers, increasing the likelihood of accidents. Abhijeet Bangar, additional municipal commissioner, did not respond to calls and messages from mid-day seeking the BMC’s view of the initiative by press time.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation currey road dockyard road mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK