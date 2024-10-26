Breaking News
Mumbai: Mid-Day campaign draws deluge of public reactions on illegal speed breakers

Updated on: 26 October,2024 09:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Mumbaikars say civic body needs to act, several illegal speed breakers also need removal

Mumbai: Mid-Day campaign draws deluge of public reactions on illegal speed breakers

An unmarked speed breaker outside on L B S Road. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbaikars are responding positively to a mid-day campaign ‘ILLUMINATE THESE BACK-BREAKERS’ which highlights how local roads have been turned into accident hotspots. Residents from various parts of the city are praising the initiative and expressing optimism that authorities will take action to mark these speed breakers.


Suheil Merchant a PR and corporate communications professional, tweeted, “There will be a deluge of photos from readers. But very happy that mid-day is doing it and highlighting it. Get ready to get some pictures from me. #WeAreInItTogether #RoadSafety”


LOCA, president, Dhaval Shah, said, “The mid-day initiative will prove to be crucial for motorists and two-wheeler riders. There are many illegal speed breakers installed at various locations and we hope that these are also removed. We hope that the BMC would repaint speed breakers that lack proper markings so that people don’t meet with accidents.” On Friday, mid-day carried a report which highlighted how Mumbai’s bustling roads face a silent menace—speed breakers that are either poorly marked or entirely unmarked—turning crucial safety measures into accident-prone spots. While designed to slow down vehicles, these improperly maintained speed breakers are creating more problems than they solve, particularly for two-wheeler riders. A recent mid-day survey revealed a concerning number of unmarked speed breakers, increasing the likelihood of accidents, especially at night.


A V Shenoy, a senior transport expert with Mumbai Mobility Forum & Mumbai Vikas Samiti, tweeted, “When I was on the BMC apex committee as representative of CGSI (Consumer Guidance Society of India), I remember a PIL where the HC asked the BMC to remove all unauthorised speed breakers and make authorised ones as per IRC specs. However, the order has been forgotten and unauthorised speed breakers have proliferated due to local leaders.” 

mid-day is running a campaign to have unmarked and dangerous speed breakers fixed to proper specifications, with reflective stripes. If you know a spot that we must highlight, let us know at mailbag@mid-day.com with a photograph and the exact location.

brihanmumbai municipal corporation Accident mumbai mumbai news Mid-Day Impact road safety

