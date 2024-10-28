There are a concerning number of unmarked speed breakers in the city’s major arteries, increasing the likelihood of accidents, especially at night

An unmarked speed breaker outside Kurla court on LBS Road. Pic/Ashish Raje

Speed breakers are a necessity, not mere decoration

Mumbai’s bustling roads have speed breakers that are either poorly marked or entirely unmarked, turning crucial safety measures into accident hotspots, a front-page report highlighted in this paper. While designed to slow down vehicles, improperly maintained speed breakers create more problems than they solve, particularly for two-wheeler riders.

There are a concerning number of unmarked speed breakers in the city’s major arteries, increasing the likelihood of accidents, especially at night. The report cited visits to several spots where white markings were absent. We also witness broken speed breakers at times.

We need regular painting of these speed breakers as the colour fades over time. Residents have rightly expressed concerns and believe the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation should prioritise painting the speed breakers. There must be stress on quality like this edit has repeatedly stated, when it comes to any infrastructure. Shoddy work is temporary, more expensive in the long run and in this case, dangerous, too. Speed breaker heights need to be looked at, as very high-speed breakers damage vehicles and may create huge problems for two-wheelers as well as those riding pillion.

Speed breakers also need to be well-designed. If there is a rash of complaints about certain speed breakers, these need to be investigated at the very least.

Speed breakers, by their very nature, are designed to make our roads safer. If the breakers themselves create accidents or damage then this is unfortunate. Work on speed breakers as part of the commuting bouquet must also be top-tier priority.