Commuting infrastructure becomes novel medium for breast cancer awareness message

S V Road in the western suburbs wears a new look (top) Carter Road in Bandra tells you to cut the speed in pink

Listen to this article Mumbai roads turn pink to push for breast cancer awareness x 00:00

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and the Nanavati Max Hospital is putting that message not in a bottle but in Mumbaikars commuting battle for greater recall. The facility has launched a ‘pink speed breaker’ campaign across Juhu, Santacruz and Bandra (West). Pink is the colour associated with breast cancer awareness, with the pink ribbon becoming an international symbol of the awareness initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Break and brake

In this campaign, speed breakers at certain spots in Juhu, Santacruz and Bandra have been painted pink, with each speed breaker carrying the message: “Some bumps can slow down life”. The aim is to encourage people to take time out for regular health screenings, emphasising the importance of early detection in preventing life-threatening complications.

Screenings, please

Dr Garvit Chitkara Senior Consultant, Breast Surgical Oncology and Oncoplasty, said, “We do see an uptick in awareness about breast cancer, especially, the importance of early screening. What we need now is a real awareness push by government-driven screening campaigns, which are still few and far between. We now have opportunistic screening, which means a woman may visit a hospital or healthcare clinic for some reason.

Inside, she looks at some banners or messages about the importance of breast cancer screening, related to an ongoing campaign. That may propel her to come in for screening, at least start thinking about the importance of doing so.” The doctor replied to a question about breast cancer demographics that, “women in the age bracket 45 to 60 years are particularly susceptible. Yet, that does not mean a woman younger than 45 or older than 60 cannot get breast cancer.”

Besides self-examination and screening, the doctor said increasing belly fat especially, “when waist circumference and belly fat increases during menopause” is a red flag. “Exercising at a good intensity for 40 minutes at least five times a week may cut your risk of breast cancer by almost half.” On the research side, when asked if vaccines are in use for cervical cancer, can one see vaccines for breast cancer soon, Dr Chitkara answered, “Vaccines for two subtypes of breast cancer are in the research stage. There is some way to go, though.”

About the current campaign, the doctor said, “using public infrastructure to drive the message home, is part of the bouquet of creating awareness about early detection in cancer. If a pink speed breaker helps women take a break from their speedy lives and come in for screening, that may possibly save a life. Even one life saved in millions through early detection means an awareness campaign is not in vain.”

Fly high

The hospital is also organising a Pink Walk on October 26 starting near Mithibai College and going towards Juhu Beach, where over 100 people will come together, donning pink T-shirts and carrying placards with messages of solidarity for breast cancer survivors. The event will culminate with the release of pink balloons.