Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact| Mumbai road safety: Killer speed breakers get fresh coat of paint!
Mumbai: How quack surgeon duped his victims
Mumbai: Armed with just sticks, hero boys of Kandivli fight off chain-snatcher
Mumbai: Plan to privatise city’s public pools sparks outrage
Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Raipur lawyer says stolen phone used in threat to Bollywood actor
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mid Day Impact Mumbai road safety Killer speed breakers get fresh coat of paint

Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai road safety: Killer speed breakers get fresh coat of paint!

Updated on: 08 November,2024 08:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

Two weeks after mid-day flagged dangerous, unmarked speed breakers, authorities paint first batch along Vanrai off WEH

Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai road safety: Killer speed breakers get fresh coat of paint!

A speed breaker on the road between Vanrai police station and Mahanand Dairy in Goregaon East which was painted in the wake of mid-day’s report. Pic/Raj Patil

Listen to this article
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai road safety: Killer speed breakers get fresh coat of paint!
x
00:00

A mid-day campaignTaking note of mid-day reports about the dangers posed by unmarked speed breakers across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has painted the road humps on a southbound service road near the Vanrai police station along the Western Express Highway. 


On Wednesday, when this reporter visited the road outside Vanrai police station, speed breakers on the service road that leads to Mahanand Dairy had been painted. Speed bumps on Western Express Highway from dairy up to the SRPF signal, too, were no longer unmarked.


The unmarked speed breaker on the service road between Vanrai police station and Mahanand Dairy in Goregaon East on November 4. Pic/Satej ShindeThe unmarked speed breaker on the service road between Vanrai police station and Mahanand Dairy in Goregaon East on November 4. Pic/Satej Shinde


Two-wheeler rider Aditya Shinde said, “It is great to see that the authorities have painted the service road’s speed breakers after mid-day highlighted the issue. It would also be wonderful if they installed reflectors and signboards on the stretch to make motorists and two-wheeler riders aware of the presence of speed breakers and don’t have to apply the emergency brakes.”

A Goregaon resident said, “It’s good that the speed bumps have been painted but the authorities should ensure that the white markings are repainted regularly. They should also install proper signage and reflectors.”

A road hump on the same stretch, which was painted in the wake of mid-day’s report. Pic/Raj Patil A road hump on the same stretch, which was painted in the wake of mid-day’s report. Pic/Raj Patil 

Responding to mid-day’s campaign against deadly speed breakers, readers pointed out locations across the city where the traffic calming devices need to be painted for better visibility.  They implored the authorities to paint the speed bumps and install reflectors.

The Indian Road Congress recommends speed breakers have a radius of 17 metres, a height of 10 cm and a width of 3.7 metres to maintain a vehicle speed of 25 kmph for general traffic.

The P South ward officer was unavailable for comment by press time.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation road safety Mumbai roads mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK