A speed breaker on the road between Vanrai police station and Mahanand Dairy in Goregaon East which was painted in the wake of mid-day’s report. Pic/Raj Patil

Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai road safety: Killer speed breakers get fresh coat of paint!

Taking note of mid-day reports about the dangers posed by unmarked speed breakers across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has painted the road humps on a southbound service road near the Vanrai police station along the Western Express Highway.

On Wednesday, when this reporter visited the road outside Vanrai police station, speed breakers on the service road that leads to Mahanand Dairy had been painted. Speed bumps on Western Express Highway from dairy up to the SRPF signal, too, were no longer unmarked.

The unmarked speed breaker on the service road between Vanrai police station and Mahanand Dairy in Goregaon East on November 4. Pic/Satej Shinde

Two-wheeler rider Aditya Shinde said, “It is great to see that the authorities have painted the service road’s speed breakers after mid-day highlighted the issue. It would also be wonderful if they installed reflectors and signboards on the stretch to make motorists and two-wheeler riders aware of the presence of speed breakers and don’t have to apply the emergency brakes.”

A Goregaon resident said, “It’s good that the speed bumps have been painted but the authorities should ensure that the white markings are repainted regularly. They should also install proper signage and reflectors.”

A road hump on the same stretch, which was painted in the wake of mid-day’s report. Pic/Raj Patil

Responding to mid-day’s campaign against deadly speed breakers, readers pointed out locations across the city where the traffic calming devices need to be painted for better visibility. They implored the authorities to paint the speed bumps and install reflectors.

The Indian Road Congress recommends speed breakers have a radius of 17 metres, a height of 10 cm and a width of 3.7 metres to maintain a vehicle speed of 25 kmph for general traffic.

The P South ward officer was unavailable for comment by press time.