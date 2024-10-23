A senior official said, "The involvement of a suspect identified as Amit Hisamsing Kumar, 29, was established and he was arrested on Wednesday"

Baba Siddique. File pic

The Mumbai Crime Branch has made an another arrest in the Baba Siddique murder case, official sources said on Wednesday.

After the fresh arrest, the total accused arrested in the case so far has reached to 11.

A senior official said, "The involvement of a suspect identified as Amit Hisamsing Kumar, 29, was established and he was arrested on Wednesday."

He said that Kumar is a resident of Nathwan Patti in Kalayat taluka of Kaithal in Haryana.

On Monday, the Mumbai Crime Branch officers had arrested the 10th alleged accused in the Baba Siddique murder, from Belapur.

The accused was identified as Bhagwat Singh, 32.

The police had earlier said that Singh played an active role in the conspiracy to kill Baba Siddique and supplied a firearm to the accused.

“The matter is very sensitive, and Singh has roots in Udaipur. He was living in BKC until the politician was shot dead, after which he moved to Belapur. We suspect he supplied the firearm and money to the accused, which is why his custody is required,” the addl public prosecutor, Randdhir Yelaave had said in court.

According to the police, Singh is a scrap dealer who met one of the accused, Ram Kanojiya and was in contact with the absconding accused.

Singh and Kanojiya reportedly travelled to Udaipur, procured the firearm, and then supplied it to one of the absconding suspects.

Baba Siddique was killed earlier this month near his son and Bandra east MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar area of suburban Mumbai.

Meanwhile, four accused arrested in connection with the case were on Monday remanded to police custody till October 25 as the Mumbai Police officials said that they were 'Uncooperative' in investigations.

The four accused identified as Dharmaraj Khashyap, Pravin Lonkar, Gurmail Singh, and Harish Nisad were on Monday produced before Esplanade Court in south Mumbai after their police custody ended on Monday.

Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Kashyap (21), Harish Kumar Nisad (26) and Pune-based Pravin Lonkar (30) were initially arrested by the Mumbai Police in the matter. They were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Esplanade court) V R Patil on Monday at the end of their initial remand.