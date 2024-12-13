Police say Shubham Lonkar had got training in how to shoot AK-47s in Jharkhand, told shooters he would be found in ‘jungle and mountains’

Shubham Lonkar, the key conspirator

You will find me in the jungle and mountains,” Shubham Lonkar, the key conspirator in the Baba Siddique murder case, used to tell the shooters while discussing the execution of the plan. This revelation by the shooters to the crime branch has strengthened their belief that Lonkar might be hiding in Jharkhand with Maoists. The suspicion raises concerns within the crime branch and intelligence agencies about whether the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has joined forces with the Maoists.

Earlier, evidence had surfaced of Lonkar visiting Jharkhand with arrested accused Gaurav Apune for weapons training. It was revealed that the duo had received AK-47 training in a Maoist-affected area of Jharkhand, which is also known for illegal mining activities.

According to sources, the crime branch is taking the help of the local police in Jharkhand to explore this angle to trace Lonkar. The crime branch has so far examined all the possible routes which Lonkar may have used to escape out of India as he has visited Nepal on multiple occasions as well as Azerbaijan.

“We have no direct evidence as of now to ascertain or confirm that he has escaped because he has multiple identities. We are exploring all the possible routes or the places where he might be taking shelter. Jharkhand is one of them,” a crime branch official said.

Sources claimed that Lonkar, along with Rupesh Mohol and Gaurav Apune, travelled from Pune to Hatia station in Ranchi on July 28. Both Apune and Mohol have claimed that they received training there. The shooters further revealed that after the shootout, the plan was to regroup in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, from where they were supposed to be taken to safe locations. However, the plan failed as two shooters were arrested on the spot.

The crime branch, so far, has arrested 26 accused in the case, including the three shooters and others who are part of the conspiracy and provided financial aid for murdering Siddique. The crime branch is likely to file a charge sheet in the case by the end of this month.