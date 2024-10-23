Crime branch nabs accused who sheltered main conspirator, CCTV reveals

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai’s Bandra. File pic/Getty Images

The Mumbai Crime Branch, investigating the murder case of senior NCP politician Baba Siddique from the Ajit Pawar faction, has claimed another breakthrough with the arrest of a key accused. This individual is alleged to have played a crucial role in the conspiracy, acting as a link between the shooters and the absconding accused, Jisan Akhtar. Police have already identified Akhtar as one of the main conspirators, along with Shubham Lonkar, who is believed to have direct ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The accused, identified as Amit Hisamsing Kumar, 29, was arrested from the Kaithal district in Haryana after coming under the crime branch’s radar following the retrieval of deleted Snapchat chats. The accused has criminal records in Haryana, four cases of riots registered against him. According to officials, Kumar acted as a link between key conspirator Akhtar and the shooters.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Akhtar, who had been arrested in a murder case in Haryana, was given shelter by Kumar after his release from prison. Akhtar stayed with Kumar for several days before being connected with shooter Gurmail Singh, who was arrested at the crime scene on October 12, and the absconding shooter Shivkumar Gautam, who fired at Siddique, resulting in his death.

“His role in the murder case has been established, and he has been arrested for further investigation,” said Datta Nalawade, DCP, detection, Mumbai Crime Branch. Officials stated that Kumar not only connected the main conspirator with the shooters but was also involved in the entire conspiracy. “We believe he is a major link in the overall plot, and now that we have him in custody, we will interrogate him further,” an officer said.

He was produced in court on Wednesday and remanded to crime branch custody. “The police said in court that Kumar was in touch with some of the alleged arrested accused and had provided financial assistance to Akhtar. The police said that he helped Akhtar find accommodation after the incident took place and that they have CCTV footage from the hotels where Akhtar was allegedly staying,” said Advocate Ajay Dubhe, the defence lawyer.

Four more people have been detained from Pune in the case and likely to be arrested.

With inputs from Apoorva Agashe