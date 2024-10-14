Bandra East MLA had requested protection citing threats, which was verified and approved by State Intelligence Department

Zeeshan Siddique at the funeral procession of his father, on Sunday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Baba Siddique murder: Zeeshan's security was upgraded 23 days ago

Days before the murder of veteran politician Baba Siddique, his son, Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddique, was provided security equivalent to the Y+ escort category. According to sources, Zeeshan had cited threats while requesting this protection. The State Intelligence Department (SID), after verifying the threat, granted the security 20 days before the assassination.

Sources close to Zeeshan said the security detail includes three constables who remain by the legislator’s side round the clock and an escort vehicle. The arrangement was in place 20 days before the incident. “We have provided him security equivalent to Y+ escort with a local component, which is taken care of by the city police since it is not categorised,” said a senior official.



Zeeshan Siddique during the funeral of his father Baba Siddique at Bada Kabrastan in Marine Lines on October 13. Pic/Atul Kamble

According to sources, the Mumbai Police had not received any formal complaints of threats from Zeeshan or his late father. “The security equivalent to Y+ escort was provided to Zeeshan based on his request and was handled by the SID, not the Mumbai Police,” a senior officer of the Mumbai Police had said.

According to sources, the MLA was provided police security as per the standard operating procedure but this can be enhanced based on the threat perception. A Mumbai MLA who did not wish to be named said that he had 2+2 security where two constables remained with him 24/7. According to the legislator, some MLAs are provided with only one constable.

According to sources, after the government led by Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction came to power, new security categories equivalent to X, Y and Z were introduced based on the recommendations of a committee led by the additional chief secretary (home) and the SID commissioner. When a person is granted equivalent security by the SID, the responsibility is passed on to the local commissionerate and district superintendent of police (SP), who are in charge of implementing it, while the Special Protection Unit (SPU) monitors the arrangements.



Munawar Faruqui. File pic/Satej Shinde

In Zeeshan’s case, as he resides within the Mumbai Police Commissionerate’s jurisdiction, the Mumbai Police handles his security, with oversight from the SPU of the SID.

How category is determined

Sources further revealed that security for public representatives is provided upon request, with the category determined based on threat perception. In Mumbai, some MLAs have just one constable on duty 24/7, while others have two. “The number of police personnel is decided based on a threat perception report (TPR). If the person faces specific threats, they are given security equivalent to categorised levels,” an officer familiar with the SPU stated.

Baba Siddique had 1+2 protection from the Mumbai Police, meaning one constable was assigned during the day and two at night. After his murder, several politicians claimed that Siddique had Y+ security, but the Mumbai Police denied this. “Baba Siddique did not have categorised security. He was provided normal protection by the Mumbai Police,” DCP Datta Nalawade of the Mumbai Crime Branch said during a press briefing

on Sunday.

Munawar Faruqui, another target?

The Mumbai police have provided protection to comedian Munawar Faruqui after he complained about receiving death threats. While various reports claimed that the threats were from the Bishnoi gang, the police have not confirmed this. “We have provided him protection,” a senior police officer stated. According to sources, in September this year, Faruqui was scheduled to attend an event in Delhi. However, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell received specific inputs that a plan to murder him was in place at the event. Faruqui was informed and disallowed from attending. He was sent back to Mumbai under protection, and the Mumbai Police were alerted, leading to an increase in his security. Sources have said that in connection with the murder of businessman Nadir Shah in Delhi, an arrested shooter revealed to the Delhi police that they were told to conduct a recce at Surya Hotel, where Faruqui was supposed to stay in September. Following this, the police ensured Faruqui’s safe return to Mumbai and enhanced his security.