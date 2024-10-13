Breaking News
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express grief
RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP: Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Man held by with cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh
Congress suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'
We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals: CM Shinde
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Baba Siddique shot dead Trios alleged handler identified

Baba Siddique shot dead: Trio’s alleged handler identified

Updated on: 14 October,2024 10:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

According to sources, Zeeshan’s real name is Mohammad Yasin Akhtar, but he is also known as Jesi, Jassi and Sikander

Baba Siddique shot dead: Trio’s alleged handler identified

Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, who is believed to be the handler of the trio who killed Baba Siddique

Listen to this article
Baba Siddique shot dead: Trio’s alleged handler identified
x
00:00

The alleged handler in the Baba Siddique murder case has been identified as Zeeshan Akhtar, a resident of Shakar village in the Nakodar area of Jalandhar, Punjab. Akhtar had been apprehended by the police in Jalandhar and has a history of criminal involvement. According to the police, the 24-year-old leads a gang of 22 members.


According to sources, Akhtar’s connection to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly began during his time in Patiala jail, where he met members of the group while serving time for a murder and robbery case for which he was arrested by Jalandhar police in 2022. Following his release from jail, Akhtar is believed to have travelled to Mumbai.


According to police sources, after being released from jail on June 7, Akhtar first visited Gurmail Singh’s house in Kaithal, Haryana. Soon after receiving orders, the shooters, including Akhtar, left for Mumbai to carry out their mission. It is suspected that all the accused were staying together in Mumbai during the planning and execution of the crime. Police believe that Akhtar is still hiding somewhere in the city, and efforts to locate him are underway.


According to sources, Zeeshan’s real name is Mohammad Yasin Akhtar, but he is also known as Jesi, Jassi and Sikander.

An extortion case worth R30 lakh had been filed against Akhtar at the Sadar police station in Jalandhar.

Akhtar had allegedly extorted one Rano, and when the demand was not met, two shots were fired at Rano’s house. He has used .32 and .30 caliber pistols to carry out his activities.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

baba siddique mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news Zeeshan Siddique

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK