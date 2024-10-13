On Saturday night, three gunmen shot and killed the 66-year-old NCP leader near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra's Kher Nagar area

Police are looking into a social media post purportedly written by a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility for the death of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. On Saturday night, three gunmen shot and killed the 66-year-old NCP leader near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra's Kher Nagar area.

Baba Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. Police are investigating the validity of a popular social media post in which a gang member claims involvement in the death.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has already been tied to criminal activity, including a shooting outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home earlier this year. Baba Siddique was recognised for his links to Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sanjay Dutt.

The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the murder, looking into possible motives such as contract killing, business rivalry, or disagreements over a slum restoration project. Officials claimed the murder appeared to be deliberate.

Baba Siddique shot dead: NCP leader's funeral at Bandra residence

Siddique's body was sent from Lilavati Hospital to RN Cooper Hospital for autopsy earlier today. Following the post-mortem, his remains were carried to his apartment at Maqba Heights in Bandra, where visitors could pay their final respects. His funeral will be held at Bada Kabrastan in Marine Lines at 8:30 p.m., following Namaz-E-Isha. Outside of his home, security has been strengthened.

Baba Siddique shot dead: NCP leader died due to gun injuries, says post-mortem

The post-mortem examination of NCP leader Baba Siddique confirmed that he died as a result of gun injuries. Forensic surgeons determined that the cause of death was "haemorrhagic shock due to firearm injury". His body was transferred from RN Cooper Hospital to his Pali Hill apartment in Bandra following the post-mortem.

Key samples, such as viscera and skin from the entry wound, have been saved for chemical and ballistic investigation. Officials stated that they would be forwarded to Kalina's State Forensic Science Laboratory for additional study.

Baba Siddique shot dead: NCP leader's funeral to take place with full state honours

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai, will be buried with full state honours. Siddique, a former minister in the Maharashtra government (2004-2008) and chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), will receive this honour in recognition of his public service, reported ANI.

The Mumbai Crime Branch filed a case at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024, citing various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act.