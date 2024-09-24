The police have highlighted that the charges were filed in response to Shinde's alleged resistance and use of force on the officers.

Akshay Shinde in police custody. File Pic/Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article Badlapur encounter: Accused faces attempted murder charges for allegedly attacking police x 00:00

The Thane police have filed attempted murder charges against Akshay Shinde, the accused in a sexual assault case involving two youngsters at a Badlapur school. Shinde is accused of attacking police officers while they were taking him to a Badlapur site in connection with a case filed by his ex-wife, resulting in extra accusations being filed against him.

The Badlapur encounter occurred on the Mumbra Bypass road, near the Mumbra Devi Mandir's stairs. The Mumbra police have filed a complaint against Shinde under Sections 262 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension), 132 (assault on a public worker), and 109 (attempted murder) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita. Sections of the Arms Act have also been used in this instance, stated sources.

The Badlapur encounter occurred while Shinde was being held in custody as part of a probe into a case of sexual assault filed by his ex-wife. The opposition has made various complaints about how the matter was handled, causing additional controversy.

Badlapur encounter: Family of Akshay Shinde alleges murder

The family of Akshay Shinde, who is involved in the Badlapur sexual assault case, was taken to Kalwa Hospital on Monday night after being hurt in police firing. They refused to claim his body, claiming that he was the victim of a cold-blooded murder by police, with government complicity, stated a mid-day report.

Shinde's family said that he would never have fired at the police since he was unfamiliar with firearms and that holding a pistol would cause his hands to shake.

Earlier in the day, Shinde's mother paid him a visit at Taloja Jail and discussed the mental agony he had endured while in custody. She explained, "He asked me when I would bring him out of jail."

Shinde died in the Badlapur encounter on Monday evening, according to Kalwa Hospital. The hospital's dean, Dr Rakesh Barot, said, "He was brought dead."

Thane Police issued a press release stating that the event occurred between 6:00 and 6:15 p.m. near the Mumbra bypass. According to authorities, Shinde seized Assistant Police Inspector (API) More's service handgun and fired three rounds at the cops, one of which struck API More in the left thigh. In self-defence, another cop shot Shinde and gravely wounded him. Both Shinde and API More were brought to Kalwa Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Civic Hospital, where Shinde was pronounced dead. His remains will be taken to JJ Hospital for a post-mortem.

API More has been moved to Jupiter Hospital in Thane for further treatment. Thane police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the event.