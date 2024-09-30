Breaking News
Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde's burial site on vandalism watch

Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde’s burial site on vandalism watch

Updated on: 01 October,2024 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Security also beefed up at crematorium to prevent destruction of evidence, chaos

Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde’s burial site on vandalism watch

The Shanti Nagar crematorium in Ulhasnagar where CCTVs were installed following Akshay Shinde’s burial. Pics/Navneet Barhate

The authorities have installed CCTV cameras at Shanti Nagar crematorium in Ulhasnagar, the burial site of Badlapur sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde. Security has also been beefed up at the spot, to prevent the destruction of evidence or a law-and-order situation that could affect the future investigation. Shinde was buried on Sunday in front of the parents amid high security due to strong opposition from citizens and some political leaders. A police officer said, “There were protests in Ambernath and Badlapur when the authorities were searching for a potential burial ground in these areas.”



“Keeping in mind the fear of breach of peace, the administration decided to install CCTV cameras in the crematorium.  The administration is also maintaining a heavy police presence at the site. An attempt is being made to calm the tense atmosphere,” said a police officer. The officer added, “Those opposed to Shinde’s burial allege that the decision has been forcefully imposed on the citizens of Ulhasnagar.” The administration has appealed to the public to maintain the peace and not to indulge in violence or protests.  


ulhasnagar badlapur sexual crime mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

