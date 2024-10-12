Breaking News
Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde's parents issued summonses by Thane court

Updated on: 12 October,2024 10:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The police had said that Akshay Shinde was killed in retaliatory action near Mumbra bypass after he snatched the gun of a policeman and fired shots while being escorted to Badlapur from Taloja jail

Akshay Shinde. File pic

A Thane court in Maharashtra has issued summonses to the parents of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde, to record their evidence in connection with the inquiry into the Badlapur encounter, the PTI reported on Saturday.


The witness summonses were issued on Friday.


His parents, Alka and Anna Shinde, have been asked to be present in the court of the First Class Judicial Magistrate on Monday at 11 am, as per the PTI.


Akshay Shinde was killed in retaliatory action near Mumbra bypass after he snatched the gun of a policeman and fired shots while being escorted to Badlapur from Taloja jail as part of the probe into the case registered against him on the complaint of his former wife, according to the PTI.

Shinde was arrested in mid-August for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls in the Badlapur school where he worked as an attendant.

Meanwhile, earlier this month the Bombay High Court had directed the magistrate to submit by November 18 inquiry report into custodial death of Akshay Shinde, the PTI had reported.

"The report shall be placed before us on November 18. The magistrate inquiry report is expedited," the Bombay High Court had said on October 3.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan gave the direction and also ordered that all evidence related to the case be collected, preserved and checked by forensic experts.

The bench also emphasized the police to include strong forensic evidence in its probe into the incident where the accused was killed in a police shoot-out.

The law mandates that every custodial death has to be inquired into by a magistrate.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf said all relevant documents have been forwarded to the magistrate for inquiry, as per the PTI.

The court said the magistrate shall commence the inquiry and hear all parties concerned.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the accused's father seeking a court-monitored probe into the death.

As per the PTI, The Bombay High Court bench questioned the state CID, which is probing the matter, on its probe and urged that all evidence be collected, preserved and checked by forensic experts.

(with PTI inputs)

