On September 23, 2024, Akshay Shinde, the primary culprit in the case of sexual assault involving youngsters at a school in Badlapur, was shot and killed by police.

Security personnel stationed at the civic hospital in Kalwa after Akshay Shinde’s body was brought in following the shooting on Monday. PIC/Rajesh Gupta Pic/By Special Arrangement; (right) Akshay Shinde, the accused

Listen to this article Badlapur encounter: Senior PI, involved in shootout, shares details on incident x 00:00

On September 23, 2024, Akshay Shinde, the primary culprit in the case of sexual assault involving youngsters at a school in Badlapur, was shot and killed by police. The operation's leader, Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Shinde, has provided facts about what happened during the Badlapur encounter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspector Shinde, speaking to mid-day about the Badlapur encounter, said, "I am not feeling well due to high blood pressure. The whole situation was very stressful for me. I tried my best to prevent it, but it unfolded in a way that I couldn’t control. I also feel bad that the person has died."

Badlapur encounter: Accused lost cool, says inspector Shinde

Inspector Shinde stated that he was returning from Taloja Central Jail with Akshay Shinde, who had been under arrest, along with his team from the Central Crime Branch, Thane City. During the transit, the accused allegedly lost his cool and started to wonder why he was being moved again. When API Nilesh More, who was sitting next to Akshay Shinde in the police van, attempted to take his service firearm, things got out of hand.

Inspector Shinde clarified that API More was shot in the thigh by Akshay after he managed to get hold of the pistol despite efforts to restrain him. Subsequently, the accused aimed the firearm towards Inspector Shinde and Constable Harish Tawde, attempting to kill with two more bullets that went wide.

Akshay Shinde was shouting, 'Let me go!' during the struggle. The pistol got loaded, and one bullet hit API Nilesh More in the left thigh, causing him to fall. At that moment, the accused took full control of API More’s pistol and, in a fit of rage, screamed at us, 'Now I won't let anyone live!' He pointed the gun at me and Constable Harish Tawde fired two shots with the intent to kill. Fortunately, the bullets missed us, Sanjay Shinde said in his statement.

Badlapur encounter: Inspector Shinde claims he fired at accused in self-defence

Inspector Shinde fired one shot at Akshay Shinde out of self-defence out of fear for their life. After suffering injuries, the culprit dropped the weapon and was brought to Kalwa's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital. But Akshay Shinde was pronounced dead before being admitted, Shinde said.

After undergoing surgery, the encounter's victim, API Nilesh More, was sent to Jupiter Hospital in Thane for additional care.

Opposition leaders are calling for a thorough probe into the Badlapur encounter because of the raised questions about the occurrence. According to the authorities, the incident necessitated quick self-defence action, and an official investigation is anticipated.