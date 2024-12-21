More than 6 incidents of chain snatching were reported by women above the age of 40, and thanks to the accused’s detailed plan of action and swift execution, police kept looking after him with failed attempts

The Badlapur East and West police, collectively, have managed to apprehend a 39-year-old notorious chain snatcher, who gave sleepless nights to the cops for over 45 days. More than 6 incidents of chain snatching were reported by women above the age of 40, and thanks to the accused’s detailed plan of action and swift execution, police kept looking after him with failed attempts.

“Over 320 CCTV camera recordings were analyzed,” said Rajesh Gajjal, Police Inspector (Crime) at Badlapur East police station. He added, “Despite this extensive effort, we had no clear idea of his appearance. All we had was the silhouette of his body structure, the knowledge that he wore a cap, and the fact that he operated alone on a bike—unlike most chain snatchers who usually have accomplices.”

Echoing this, Senior Police Inspector Kiran Balwadkar said, “For the past 45 days, every night at 9 pm, we were anxious about where he would strike next. Our team was spread across our jurisdiction, but after three incidents in the East, he shifted to the West, where he snatched three more gold chains.”

The police team, including two crime PIs and other officers, consisted of over 13 personnel who relentlessly pursued the accused, especially during the night.

The accused has been identified as 39-year-old Pravin Prabhakar Patil, a resident of Shelu in Karjat district. Known as PPP, Patil is unemployed and allegedly sought easy and quick money, according to the police. His first chain snatching occurred in Badlapur East, but it turned out to be a fake piece of jewellery. Although disappointed, he was fascinated by how quickly he managed to snatch the chain, which gave him the confidence to strike again, police officials revealed.

His identity was difficult to determine because his cap covered his half face, he would be spotted wearing different jackets on the same night and would choose his crime spot in alleyways which are narrower and less likely to have CCTV cameras.

“In one CCTV footage, he was wearing a red jacket, and on the same night, on another road, he was spotted in a dark blue jacket. This indicates that at some secluded spot, he changed his clothes to avoid being identified,” said Balwadkar.

The breakthrough in the case came during a nakabandi when a constable on duty spotted a biker who resembled a PPP. Although the constable did not recognize him by face and was not certain it was him, their eye contact prompted PPP to immediately take a U-turn while displaying suspicious movements.

The constable immediately alerted the entire team, who, in civilian clothing, began to track him from various directions. At a common point, PPP was surrounded by the officers and subsequently placed under arrest.

What hampered the investigation?

According to police officials, PPP’s meticulous planning and execution, combined with unclear and poor-quality CCTV footage that failed to capture his face or other identifying features, made the investigation challenging. The absence of CCTV cameras in several alleyways and the lack of streetlights on these roads further complicated matters, making it nearly impossible to find eyewitnesses.