In a fast-tracked response, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed two chargesheets in separate cases of sexual assault that occurred at a school in Badlapur. These chargesheets were submitted within 30 to 35 days after the incidents were reported. The SIT presented the 500-page chargesheets for both cases at the special POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court in Kalyan.

The chargesheet was filed against the individuals accused of sexually assaulting the girl, including the headmaster and two staff members from the school. The chargesheet was submitted on Thursday and Monday, respectively.

The SIT has taken statements from approximately 20 key witnesses, including school staff, doctors, tehsil office officials, and forensic experts, strengthening the case against the accused.

IPS Arti Singh, appointed as the head of the SIT for the investigation, confirmed that the chargesheet has been filed.

A senior officer confirmed that the chargesheet had been filed and noted that statements from the victims and their parents had also been taken. The incidents occurred on August 12 and 13 in the school washroom. The matter came to light after one of the girls reported it to her parents, leading to a case being registered at the Badlapur East police station on August 16. The accused was arrested the following day, on August 17.

The cases were registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The SIT team almost gather all the evidence to make a water tight case in the matter. Hence medical evidence and scientific evidence played a viral role in the investigation. The accused phone was not working. Not the CCTV footage of the school to prove that the accused came into the school. However, the Team got footage from the CCTV installed by the municipal authorities.