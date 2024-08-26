Meanwhile, amid the outrage over the alleged Badlapur sexual assault case, Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Monday said that just like CCTVs in schools, panic buttons can also be installed to ensure women's safety

Representational Image

Listen to this article Badlapur sexual assault case: Court sends accused to 14-day judicial custody x 00:00

The accused in Badlapur sexual assault case was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the Kalyan Court on Monday, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused was under police custody.

Meanwhile, amid the outrage over the alleged Badlapur sexual assault case, Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Monday said that just like CCTVs in schools, panic buttons can also be installed to ensure women's safety, reported ANI.

On August 23, the special investigation team (SIT) for Badlapur sexual assault against minors registered an FIR against the school authorities, for not complying with the provisions of Section 19 of the POCSO Act, which mandates that every authority, when they come to know about any such kind of sexual assault against minors, are obligated to report this to police authorities for further action, reported ANI.

The alleged sexual assault of two fourth-grade girls at a school in Maharashtra's Badlapur has massive sparked outrage.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Monday said that just like CCTVs in schools, panic buttons can also be installed to ensure women's safety, reported ANI.

"...Just like CCTVs in schools, panic buttons can also be installed...A panic button can also be installed in the hostels...It is an advanced technology..." said Kesarkar while addressing a press conference in Mumbai, reported ANI.

"Under the leadership of the deputy director of the Mumbai region, the investigation team probed the Badlapur incident. People from various departments were involved in the investigation. The police will decide under which sections the cases will be filed. The people who have been found negligent have been identified as co-accused. They also have to face consequences," said the Maharashtra Education Minister, reported ANI.

Lashing out at the opposition, he said, "The people who are criticising now have not done anything during their regime. We are initiating many actions," reported ANI.

Notably, a report prepared by the Women and Child Welfare Department and the Education Ministry in the Badlapur sexual assault case was handed over to Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Monday.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised the Maharashtra government. "As expected CCTV images since the day of the crime in the Badlapur assault case are missing, as per a report quoting Minister Deepak Kesarkar. How can the school be allowed to get away with such criminality? Is it because of the connections that the management enjoys with the MahaJhoothi Sarkar? Justice for our girls is a must," she said in a post on X.

(With inputs from ANI)