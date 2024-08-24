Thackeray said it is imperative to dislodge the Mahayuti government to ensure the safety of women in the state

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Listen to this article Badlapur sexual assault: Govt standing with those behind crimes against women instead of punishing them, says Uddhav Thackeray x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said it is a pity that instead of taking action against culprits involved in crimes against women, the Maharashtra government was standing with them, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing party workers during a demonstration over crimes against women, and the alleged Badlapur sexual assault on two kindergarten girls at Badlapur, Thackeray said it is imperative to dislodge the Mahayuti government to ensure the safety of women in the state.

"It is a pity that instead of taking action against the culprits it is standing with them," Thackeray alleged, reported PTI.

The Bombay High Court on Friday restrained political parties from going ahead with the bandh called by the opposition grouping Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on August 24 to protest against the Badlapur sexual assault incident, reported PTI.

Thackeray asked his party workers to run a signature campaign with the slogan 'Bahin Surakshit tar Ghar Surakshit' (home is safe if sisters are secure) which will be then presented to the Bombay High Court.

"The court stopped our bandh, but cannot suppress our voice," Thackeray said, reported PTI.

A male attendant has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two 4-year-old kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur town of Thane district recently.

The Badlapur sexual assault had sparked a massive protest in Badlapur on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the Badlapur sexual assault incident involving the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a school has hit the image of Maharashtra in the country.

He accused the state government of forgetting that the responsibility for the safety of women lies with it.

Pawar, who took part in a silent protest in Pune, said the government is insensitive if it thinks the opposition is playing politics over the Badlapur incident.

"The Badlapur incident has hit the image of Maharashtra in the country," said the chief of NCP (SP), which is a constituent of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), also comprising Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Pawar said such an incident has taken place in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji, who used to chop off the hands of culprits involved in crimes against women.

(With inputs from PTI)