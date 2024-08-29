More than a week after protests broke out, Badlapur school only partially open

The school in Badlapur where the alleged sexual assault occurred, on Wednesday. Pic/Atul Kamble

The Badlapur school where two girls were allegedly sexually assaulted on August 13 is not fully operational yet. However, there are a few checks and balances put in place. Security has been significantly heightened, with guards positioned at all drop-off and pick-up points, and two to three police officers stationed at its entrance. The incident, which ignited widespread outrage among the community, has deeply impacted the institution.

While students from Std V to XII have resumed attending classes, the primary and pre-primary sections have not been reopened. When this reporter visited the school on Wednesday, she overheard a security guard telling a visitor, “No, madam, you are not allowed to go inside, not even to pay fees. You must inform us first.”

The school is under the leadership of an administrator appointed by the Maharashtra government.

Asked about the situation, a teacher at the school stated, “We are holding continuous meetings with the school staff and PTA members. For now, we have resumed classes for the secondary section and junior college. However, we have yet to decide on reopening classes for the younger students.”

‘It’s never been like this’

A security guard at the school remarked, "We have not received any instructions or information regarding the reopening of the pre-primary and primary sections. Secondary section classes resumed last Saturday. For now, we have been instructed to keep a close watch on the entrances within the school campus. Even parents are not allowed to drop their children beyond a certain point.”

The guard continued, “I have been working here for over a decade, and I’ve never seen an atmosphere like this at the school. This has always been a very good school with a dedicated staff. But now, everything feels like it has been overshadowed. We are just doing our duty and following instructions.”

Sources at the school indicate that the PTA and school administration are considering reopening the primary and pre-primary sections either next week or after the Ganesh Chaturthi holidays. However, the school administrator has yet to provide a clear timeline for when the institution will be fully operational, leaving many parents feeling anxious.

Day of wrath

On August 20, a mob of around 2,000 protesters forcibly barged into the school and vandalised property. In the aftermath, there is increasing pressure from some parents to resume classes and return to normalcy.

The community continues to demand stronger security measures and greater transparency from the school authorities. However, some parents were still jittery about sending their children to school.

Parents still fearful

Parents have expressed mixed feelings as classes for older students have resumed. While there is some relief, concerns remain high regarding the safety and security measures for younger children, particularly those in the primary and pre-primary sections. “We want the school to reopen fully, but not at the cost of our children’s safety,” one parent stated.

Another parent said, “Many parents are pushing for the school to reopen the pre-primary and primary sections. However, the incident has instilled fear in our minds. We want to ensure that all safety measures are in place before sending our kids back to school. My daughter is in the secondary section, while my son is in the pre-primary section.”

A parent said as an administrator had been appointed and the perpetrator had been arrested, all the management had to do was ensure that the staff was doing their jobs and CCTV cameras were functioning. “Many students, especially from the primary section, are losing crucial academic hours,” the parent said. Kunda Pandit, deputy education officer, Thane, who has been appointed as the administrator was not present at the school and could not be contacted.

Meanwhile…

Balasaheb Rakshe, education officer, Thane, approached the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, seeking a stay on his suspension following the alleged sexual assault. Rakshe contended that the suspension order was “politically motivated” and that he had been made a scapegoat.

Aug 20

Day protesters vandalised school property