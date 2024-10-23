A division bench of Bombay High Court noted that departmental inquiry has been set up against the errant officers in the Badlapur sexual assault case

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Wednesday, October 23, asked the Maharashtra Government on the action taken against the erring police officers over the lapses in lodging a first information report (FIR) and probing the Badlapur sexual assault case, news agency PTI reported.

The incident took place in Thane district in August when two girls, aged four and five, were sexually assaulted in their school's washroom by a male attendant.

According to PTI, a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan noted that departmental inquiry has been set up against the errant officers of Badlapur police station.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf told the court that as per the departmental inquiry, charges of dereliction of duty have been found against one officer.

"A report has been forwarded to the commissioner of police for necessary action," Saraf said.

While the case was being inquired by the police, the Maharashtra Government, following outrage by the parents of the students and local citizens over lapses in police investigation, set up a special investigation team (SIT) to conduct the probe into the Badlapur sexual assault case.

The male attendant was arrested, but was later shot dead in a shootout by police.

HC took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the Badlapur sexual assault incident and has been supervising the probe into it.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing after six weeks.

"On the next date, we shall be informed about the action taken against the erring officers attached to Badlapur Police Station," the court said.

Last month, HC also directed the state to set up a committee to conduct a study on the issue of safety and security of children in schools and other educational institutions, PTI reported.

On Wednesday, the court said if the committee submits its report by the next date of hearing, then the same shall also be placed before it.

Saraf told the court that all steps have been taken towards the welfare of the two survivors.

"The compensation amount under the state government's Manodhairya scheme (for victims of sexual assault) has been disbursed," Saraf said.

(With PTI inputs)