Police in Palghar have busted a bag-lifting gang and arrested a key suspect from Madhya Pradesh for stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 8 lakh at a wedding in Virar.

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have successfully busted a notorious bag-lifting gang and apprehended one of its key members in connection with the theft of cash and valuables worth Rs 8 lakh at a wedding function, officials said on Wednesday. The suspect, identified as Vilaskumar Ramjilal Sisodia (34), also known as Sati, was arrested following an extensive investigation that spanned across multiple states.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Jayant Bajbale, the theft occurred last month during a wedding in Palghar's Virar area. A bag containing cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 8 lakh, belonging to the bride’s family, was reported stolen from the wedding venue. After the incident, the police launched a thorough probe, analysing various leads and reviewing CCTV footage from the venue and surrounding areas.

During the investigation, police uncovered that the gang was operating systematically, often using minors to carry out the thefts. The involvement of children allowed the gang to evade suspicion and execute the thefts more effectively in crowded places, including weddings and other social gatherings.

"The evidence gathered from CCTV footage and witness statements suggested that the theft was part of a larger organised crime operation involving bag-lifting gangs active in the region," Bajbale said, according to PTI reports.

Further investigation revealed that the members of the gang were from the Kadia, Ghulkedi, and Hulkhedi areas of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh. Acting on this information, a special team from Bolinj police station in Palghar was dispatched to Madhya Pradesh.

The police team stayed in Rajgarh for 11 days, conducting a detailed search and questioning locals to track down the suspects. Their efforts led to the arrest of Vilaskumar Ramjilal Sisodia, a key figure in the gang. Sisodia was found in possession of Rs 7.9 lakh in cash, which was recovered during the operation. The police have not yet disclosed the exact date of his arrest, but confirmed that the recovery of the stolen amount was a significant breakthrough in the case.

According to PTI reports, authorities believe that the gang is part of a larger network involved in thefts across multiple states. Police suspect that more members of the gang are still at large and are conducting further investigations to apprehend them.

"This arrest marks a major step in dismantling the operations of this gang. We are continuing to track down other suspects and uncover the full extent of their criminal activities," Bajbale said.

The police are also investigating the role of minors in the thefts and exploring whether any organised child trafficking or exploitation networks are linked to the gang’s operations.

Bag-lifting gangs have been known to target crowded events such as weddings, festivals, and markets, where they can blend into the crowd and carry out thefts unnoticed. The involvement of minors adds an additional layer of complexity, making it harder for law enforcement to detect and apprehend the culprits immediately.

(With inputs from PTI)