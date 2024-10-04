BookMyShow files FIR against Coldplay ticket scalpers

BookMyShow takes action against illegal sales on Instagram and shady websites

The cops are tracking the individuals involved in the illegal sale of tickets. File pic/X

The Vile Parle police have registered an FIR against unknown individuals for allegedly selling Coldplay concert tickets through Instagram and illegal websites. The FIR was filed by BookMyShow, the authorised ticket seller for the Coldplay show. The complainant, Pooja Nimish Mishra, 38, general manager of the law department at BookMyShow’s Andheri office, informed the police that people were illegally selling Coldplay tickets at inflated prices. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. BookMyShow, established by Big Tree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, is an authorised platform for selling movie and event tickets, accessible via their app and website.

A police officer said, “BookMyShow decided not to issue physical tickets for the Coldplay show, opting instead for online tickets that customers will receive upon entry. On September 22, ticket sales began through their app and website. During each transaction, customers can purchase up to four tickets. However, just minutes after sales started, the website’s server crashed due to high demand. After a short period, bookings resumed.”

As a result, only a few people managed to secure the tickets. A police officer said, “Many individuals purchased these tickets and are now reselling them at exorbitant prices.” Additionally, BookMyShow received emails from various individuals, including contact numbers and Instagram accounts, detailing where they were selling Coldplay tickets at inflated prices.

One police officer said, “BookMyShow received an email from someone named Ashwin, who requested a large number of tickets, stating he had collected money from many people and promised to purchase tickets for them. BookMyShow refused to sell to him.” “In another email, a person named Arjun reported that many individuals were selling tickets illegally, providing a screenshot of WhatsApp chats along with 27 mobile numbers and Instagram accounts of those selling tickets,” the police officer added. The police are currently verifying all emails and have begun tracing individuals involved in the illegal sale of the concert tickets.