Borivali Police nabs chain snatcher involved in multiple cases in Mumbai

A CCTV footage grab of the suspect. Pic/ official sources

Borivali Police have nabbed a chain snatcher involved in multiple crimes in Mumbai, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, with the arrest of the chain snatcher, the Borivali Police have solved as many as five cases related to snatching and bike theft in Mumbai.

The accused, identified as Akshay Shambahadur Sahani, is known for his expertise in snatchings, often stealing a bike before committing the crime and then abandoning it as a means of escape, an official said.

Sahani's modus operandi includes changing clothes after the snatching, attempting to alter his appearance and avoid identification. However, Borivali Police, during their investigation, traced him to his native village, Bankata, in the Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused had fled Mumbai after his recent snatching spree.

Officials from Borivali arrested Sahani in his village and brought him back to Mumbai. Sahani is implicated in six snatching cases, with the recent incidents occurring in DN Nagar, Malad, Pelhar Kasturba, and Borivali.

One of the cases involved the snatching of a gold chain from a woman on December 20. Despite Sahani's attempt to escape, the police managed to recover the stolen bike and initiate an investigation. Through diligent efforts, including analysing CCTV footage and collaborating with other police stations, the Borivali Police identified Sahani. The accused's escape to his native village and subsequent arrest showcase the police's commitment to solving complex cases and bringing criminals to justice.

Sahani was produced before the Borivali Metropolitan Magistrate court and remanded in police custody until January 5, marking the successful resolution of multiple cases by the Borivali Police.

